Bid to up cloud use among state agencies

The government wants to promote the use of cloud platforms among state agencies nationwide, reaching a virtual machine (VM) capacity target of 200,000 by the end of 2025 as demand has skyrocketed.

According to Wisit Wisitsora-at, permanent digital economy and society secretary, most government agencies are still unable to access the state's cloud system, partially due to its limited capacity.

"The government conducted a survey and found that if all state units were pushed to adopt the cloud system, demand would definitely exceed 200,000 VMs, especially when including large systems that are being built gradually, such as the government electronic document system," he said.

Mr Wisit said state agencies' data migration to the cloud system is in the process of making a data classification standard based on sensitivity levels to determine which types of data must be kept with the government, which data has to be utilised only in the country, and which data can be placed in a private cloud system.

All of these are being considered by the Digital Government Development Committee. The data classification standardisation process is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

If the process is completed and there is a clear government policy for agencies to move to the cloud immediately, Mr Wisit said he is confident the target of 200,000 VMs would be reached within a short period of time.

The Government Data Center and Cloud Central (GDCC) can serve state agencies with a cloud capacity of only 40,000 VMs.

The GDCC's infrastructure is operated by state telecom enterprise National Telecom (NT) under the government's budget.

The state enterprise has a budget of more than 1 billion baht for the operation of the GDCC in fiscal 2026.

NT expected to receive additional support from the Digital Economy and Society Development Fund of around 2 billion baht in total to support the increase in cloud service demand.

In terms of technology, the cost per VM has significantly decreased, allowing for more efficient services at the same cost.

Moving to the state's central cloud would increase the state agencies' data security and reduce the problem of data leakage, Mr Wisit noted.

However, the priority has yet to be set concerning which agencies should use the cloud first or last as the criteria are still being defined, based primarily on the sensitivity of the data.