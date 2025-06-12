SCB sees stronger baht in second half

Listen to this article

People change money at a currency exchange in Bangkok. The baht is expected to strengthen against the US dollar in the second half. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) expects the baht to strengthen against the US dollar in the second half of this year, though the movement will be limited due to Thailand's slower GDP growth.

SCB, the country's fourth-largest lender by total assets, forecasts the baht to range between 31.50 and 32.50 per dollar by year-end.

The primary driver of the appreciation is external factors, particularly the weakening of the US dollar due to growing uncertainty surrounding American tariff policies, said Wachirawat Banchuen, senior financial markets strategist at SCB.

According to Mr Wachirawat, the trend of dollar depreciation is expected to continue in the near term.

Global investors are diversifying their portfolios away from US assets, leading to capital outflows from the US and downward pressure on the dollar. These flows are shifting towards European, Asian and emerging markets, he said.

However, Mr Wachirawat said Thailand's capital and money markets may benefit less from these capital inflows compared with regional peers because of the lukewarm Thai growth outlook for 2025.

As a result, the baht's appreciation potential in the second half will likely be limited, he said.

This year the baht has appreciated 4.8% against the dollar, less than the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar. The baht has also been volatile, with a rate of 10.1%, ranking third in the region behind the yen (13%) and the won (13%).

Patrick Poulier, first executive vice-president and head of financial markets at SCB, said the baht recorded greater volatility in recent years.

The currency has fluctuated in a range of 2-5 baht per year against the US dollar, compared with a narrower range of 1-2 baht in previous years.

Given this increased volatility, Mr Poulier said foreign exchange hedging is advised for businesses, especially those with significant exposure to foreign currencies, to protect against foreign exchange risks.

Importers and exporters, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, should try to manage foreign exchange risks amid rising uncertainty, he said.

"We recommend businesses hedge 30-50% of their total foreign exchange exposure. Some operators are below this threshold and may face elevated risks," said Mr Poulier.

The average proportion of foreign exchange hedging among SCB's business clients is around 50%, he said.

The bank's client segment has shown increased interest in managing foreign exchange risk, with hedging-related activity growing at an annual rate of 5-10% over the past several years, said Mr Poulier.

SCB expanded its foreign exchange risk management services for both individual and corporate clients through various solutions, including digital platforms.