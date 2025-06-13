Weeden: Elevating the Cannabis Experience with Responsibility and Vision

As Thailand continues to refine its approach to cannabis regulation, a new generation of dispensaries is emerging, those that prioritise education, safety, and accessibility alongside quality products. Leading this wave is Weeden, a Phuket-based cannabis chain that has quickly become one of the most recognisable and trusted names in the sector.

With 26 branches and counting, Weeden has established itself as the largest cannabis dispensary chain in Thailand. But its story is about more than just scale. It’s about building a framework for responsible cannabis access in a changing legal and cultural landscape.

Building Trust Through Transparency

“We were inspired by the growing global recognition of cannabis as a wellness product when consumed responsibly,” a spokesperson for Weeden explains. “Our aim from the beginning was to make cannabis less intimidating and more approachable, while ensuring everything we do aligns strictly with Thai regulations.”

From product sourcing to customer education, Weeden places transparency at the core of its operations. All products are obtained from licensed, reputable producers and undergo rigorous internal screening. The company also collaborates closely with regulators to ensure full compliance with health and safety requirements. Staff are trained not only in product knowledge but also in guiding customers, especially first-time users toward informed, responsible choices.

A Customer-First Approach

Weeden's rapid growth has not come at the expense of quality or care. What distinguishes the company is its dual focus on accessibility and user experience. Each branch is designed to feel secure and welcoming, with modern, professional interiors and staff who prioritise customer well-being.

The company’s motto is to constantly review customer feedback. Products undergo constant review and trials by experienced testers. All cannabis flowers, edibles, beverages and wellness accessories are made available for sale only after passing the company’s quality, safety and consistency standards. Weeden also invests in public education campaigns, events and lectures to help raise awareness within the market. In any case, as market trends evolve, Weeden stays agile, introducing new items that meet consumer demand without compromising safety or legality.

Shaping Responsible Consumption

In a country where cannabis remains a controlled substance, Weeden places strong emphasis on education and legal compliance. The company is proactive in sharing guidance with customers not only about how to use cannabis responsibly but also about who should avoid it altogether.

Thai law prohibits cannabis use by individuals under the age of 20, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and those with certain medical conditions, unless explicitly advised by a licensed medical practitioner. Weeden enforces these restrictions at all locations.

Furthermore, the public consumption of cannabis particularly smoking is strictly prohibited under Thai law. This includes streets, public parks, schools, shopping centres, and other communal spaces. Driving after consuming cannabis products is also strongly discouraged.

“We take our responsibility seriously,” the Weeden spokesperson says. “Our role is not just to sell products but to serve as a source of reliable information.”

Customers feeling adverse effects are urged to seek immediate medical assistance. Weeden includes clear, multi-language signage, provides printed educational materials, and trains staff to reiterate health and legal disclaimers with every purchase.

Understanding the Market

Weeden’s growing customer base includes both Thai nationals and international tourists. Interestingly, each demographic brings its own set of preferences. Tourists often gravitate toward a wide range of well-known strains & edibles, products that offer convenience and familiarity. CBD products are gaining popularity across all customer groups, with locals showing a slightly higher interest, particularly for stress relief, better sleep, and overall wellness.

The brand has also noticed a rise in first-time users who are curious but cautious. Weeden sees this as an opportunity to lead with education, introducing customers to cannabis in a way that is informed, responsible, and aligned with health-conscious goals.

Looking Ahead

With deep roots in Phuket and Koh Samui, Weeden is now making a meaningful step forward, as its first Bangkok store has opened on the iconic Khaosan Road. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand, as it gradually extends its presence beyond the islands and into the heart of the capital.

“We're excited to have brought Weeden to Bangkok," the Weeden representative said. "It's not about fanfare or flashy launches; it's about laying strong foundations. Khaosan is just the first. More locations are already in the pipeline for this year.

Weeden’s mission goes beyond just retail expansion. With a firm belief in responsible cannabis use, the brand continues to focus on building trust, educating the public, and providing safe, reliable access to high-quality products.

As Thailand’s cannabis landscape continues to evolve, Weeden’s step into Bangkok reflects a quiet but confident move toward becoming a national presence, one thoughtful store at a time.