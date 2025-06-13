SCGJWD aiming to boost revenue to B2.5bn by 2029

SCGJWD Logistics, a unit of Siam Cement Group, aims to increase its revenue to 2.5 billion baht by 2029, thanks to the expansion of freight and non-freight businesses as well as a digital solutions service for importers and exporters.

The company announced in March that it expected revenue to increase by 12% this year, driven by its high-potential businesses and export growth.

Last year the company posted revenue of 24.7 billion baht and recorded a profit of 1.1 billion baht.

Bunn Kasemsup, co-chief executive of SCGJWD Logistics, said the digital solutions service will play an important role in racking up revenue for the company.

Businesses need help from digital technology to streamline customs procedures through the National Single Window, with large annual quantities of electronic data linkages to government and private sectors.

The National Single Window is a digital platform aimed at simplifying international trade procedures for business and state agencies.

The market value of the digital solutions sector was estimated at more than 3.3 billion baht in 2024 and it is believed that the value continues to increase, Mr Bunn said.

"Digital technology helps tremendously to increase convenience, speed and to lower costs compared with the manual submission of hard-copy documents," he said.

SCGJWD Logistics will earn revenue from freight services, which represent its core business. The company focuses on air and sea transport.

The current customer base can be calculated in terms of 150,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of container freight and 1.2 million tonnes of bulk cargo a year.

The company will also rack up revenue from its non-freight business, which serves companies using freight services, such as receiving raw materials or shipping finished products, but their core businesses are not in the logistics industry.

The company said earlier it plans to ramp up its cold storage business by expanding warehouse space in three provinces -- Chiang Mai, Saraburi and Pathum Thani -- adding 37,000 square metres of facilities.