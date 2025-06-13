Thailand Post venture provides pet healthcare delivery

Thailand Post has partnered with Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Veterinary Science and Bangkok Animal Hospital to launch a pet healthcare logistics service through its EMS delivery service, aiming to develop the pet health market across the country.

The service dispatches veterinary medicines and medical supplies to pet owners via two channels: home delivery for in-person visitors to Bangkok Animal Hospital, and home delivery for those using online tele-vet consultations.

Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, chief executive of Thailand Post, said the local pet market continues to expand in response to changing consumer behaviour, as more people adopt pets and treat them as part of the family.

Thailand's pet market, which includes veterinary services, was valued at 664 billion baht in 2024.

This year, the number of pets is expected to grow by 6%, totalling 5.38 million animals, with dogs and cats remaining the most popular pets.

The growth of the pet population signals greater opportunities for the transport, veterinary services, and logistics sectors, said Mr Dhanant.

The partnership was launched under a campaign dubbed "Posties Deliver Pet Meds, Chula Vets Deliver Love", with a goal of reducing the waiting time for prescriptions and ease congestion at animal hospitals.

He said the alliance carries long-term economic and social potential, particularly in the pet healthcare sector, which continues to show strong growth.

By integrating the strengths of two parties, the partnership creates a value chain that enhances the quality of pet care nationwide, while also generating a positive social impact, especially for pet owners in remote areas with limited access to traditional veterinary services, said Mr Dhanant.

"The project reaffirms Thailand Post's growing role in healthcare infrastructure, not only as a parcel delivery leader, but also as a trusted health logistics partner capable of delivering treatments and medical supplies to people's doorsteps," he said.

Thailand Post's reliable delivery standards coupled with its extensive national network reinforces its identity as a communications and logistics provider for Thais, said Mr Dhanant.

As this initiative is being expanded to other regions and additional veterinary hospitals, it will help solidify Thailand Post's image as a brand advancing the well-being of Thai society, while supporting Chulalongkorn University's efforts to establish a pet healthcare system that is accessible and of a high quality, he said.

Thailand Post began offering medicine delivery services in 2012 to assist patients and hospitals. More than 400 hospitals across Thailand, including Siriraj, Chulabhorn, Bangkok Hospital and Vajira Hospital, use its service, with 2.32 million items delivered to date.

Mr Dhanant added that with EMS express delivery, items are shipped directly to homes using packaging and logistics protocols that preserve medicinal efficacy.

Customers can track their parcels in real time on a 24-hour basis every day and benefit from over 50,000 service points and 25,000 postal workers nationwide who are familiar with every delivery route. Delivery rates start at just 120 baht per shipment.

Dr Chaiyot Tanrattana, assistant dean of Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Veterinary Science and director of Bangkok Animal Hospital, said the pet healthcare system must be designed as a seamless, end-to-end experience, from online tele-vet consultations to treatment planning, follow-ups, veterinary communication, and safe, standardised home medicine delivery.

The campaign completes this care cycle and promotes equitable access to veterinary services, he said.