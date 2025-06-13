Investment property sales remain active in Bangkok

Focus is on quality assets with potential for further value extraction, says CBRE

Market conditions are not slowing down transactions for investment properties across inner Bangkok, according to CBRE Thailand, the international property consultant.

One notable recent example was the successful completion of a deal for the mixed-use Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada, a 407-room hotel, and Le Concorde Office Tower, comprising a gross floor area of approximately 51,000 square metres. The Ratchada area is attracting interest among investors, particularly with the MRT Orange Line scheduled to open in 2025, the company said.

"In the last 12 months, we have seen a notable increase in transaction volumes in the investment sector, both for land plots and income-producing buildings, such as this mixed-use office and hotel asset," said Barnaby Swainson, head of capital markets with CBRE Thailand.

"The average price per square metre for office buildings in inner Bangkok currently stands at around 80,000 baht, although prices vary based on factors such as building grade, rental rates, occupancy, specifications and connectivity.

"In some cases, we see the price gap between buyers and sellers narrowing, and well-positioned investors are seizing this opportunity to purchase assets and expand their market share. Now is the perfect time to invest in high-quality products."

The purchaser of the mixed-use asset, Asset World Corporation (AWC), has announced plans to invest a total of 8.7 billion baht for the purchase and renovation of the overall property.

This initiative is part of a wider trend, as hotel transaction volumes have surpassed the 10-year average, representing one of the highest levels in the past decade, including both freehold and leasehold sales, with the majority occurring in Bangkok.

"This transaction reflects strong demand for institutional-quality assets and demonstrates strong investor sentiment to reposition assets for further value extraction," said Atakawee Choosang, head of hotels and hospitality at CBRE Thailand.

"The reconceptualisation of the overall project will solidify this hotel as a leading option in Ratchada, an area of high potential and relatively limited branded supply, underpinned by robust Bangkok hotel market performance since the start of 2023."

Through March, current occupancy rates for hotels are 75.5%, slightly below 2024 figures, CBRE research shows. The average daily rate currently sits at 4,397 baht, reflecting a 2.5% increase from the previous year.

"Across our hospitality assets for sale right now, there is a similar ability to capture the financial upside that investors demand, supported by a broader market perspective," said Mr Atakawee.

CBRE forecasts that transaction activity levels will remain high throughout the year, despite the local shock of an earthquake in March and some global headwinds facing the market. Prime, unique and evolving locations around central Bangkok and transit nodes are expected to perform best and prove most resilient.