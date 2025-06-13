Thailand's refiners adjust to clean energy

From green jet fuel to low-sulphur fuel with export potential, the future is promising, according to BMI

Thailand's refining industry is adapting to evolving market dynamics influenced by clean fuel policies. The industry has undergone structural changes due to mergers and acquisitions that have altered refiners' long-term business strategies amid changing dynamics in both domestic and regional markets.

Domestic companies are merging to maintain competitiveness, while acquisitions are occurring as foreign investors exit the downstream business, according to BMI, a Fitch Solutions company.

The Thai government's net-zero targets and carbon reduction goals in the aviation sector are driving investments in the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) business.

Refineries aim to enhance green jet fuel production capacity for both domestic and international markets. PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) and Bangchak Corp began commercial SAF production in January 2024 and May 2025, respectively.

PTTGC supplies SAF to domestic airlines including Thai Airways, using fuel made from waste oil and biomass, with an annual production target of 6 million litres. The company plans to expand production capacity to 24 million litres annually in the future.

Bangchak launched a 1-million-litre SAF production facility last month, bringing Thailand's total SAF production capacity to 7 million litres. Bangchak signed a long-term agreement with Shell to supply SAF.

Current SAF production capacity accounts for only a small fraction of jet fuel demand in 2025. The Thai government is considering adopting a 1% SAF blending mandate for airlines by 2026, with plans to gradually increase to 8% by 2036.

The Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) projects SAF consumption will grow to 1.85 million litres per day, or 11,600 barrels per day, by 2037, equivalent to 10% of current jet fuel consumption.

EURO 5 TRANSITION

Thailand's transition to Euro 5 fuel standards is pressuring refineries to invest in fuel quality upgrade projects. Thailand mandated all diesel fuel sold nationwide must have a maximum of 10 parts per million (ppm) sulphur content, effective Jan 1, 2024. Most refineries now produce 10ppm diesel to comply with this mandate.

In April 2024, IRPC, a PTT subsidiary, launched the Ultra Clean Fuel Project and began commercial production of Euro 5-compliant diesel.

Meanwhile, Thaioil's US$1.77-billion Clean Fuel Project (CFP) is the centrepiece of its refinery upgrade initiatives. The CFP aims to upgrade high-sulphur fuel oil into high-value products, primarily diesel and jet fuel. Thaioil delayed the start of its fourth crude distillation unit to the second quarter of 2027 and commercial operation of the CFP to the third quarter of 2028.

The completion of the CFP will alter Thaioil's demand for crude grades and its refined product slate. The share of heavy crude oils processed at its refinery will increase to 40-50% upon completion of the project, reducing the demand for lighter crudes. We anticipate a significant increase in light and middle distillate production once the CFP is completed in 2028.

Thailand's refining industry is designed to maximise production of diesel, which is extensively used in the transport, industrial and power generation sectors. In 2024, diesel accounted for 42.7% of total refined fuel production.

The industry produces 10ppm diesel for transport and small volumes of high-sulphur diesel for industrial and marine use. The share of diesel production is expected to remain stable until 2027, then increase substantially in 2028 with the completion of the CFP.

According to Thaioil, the CFP is designed to maximise light and middle distillate production. The proportion of light and middle distillates is expected to increase to 25% and 62%, respectively, by 2028. The Thaioil refinery will cease the production of heavy fuel oil as a new hydrocracking unit will be installed to upgrade fuel oil into light and middle distillates.

The completion of the CFP will elevate the complexity of the Si Racha refinery, enhancing Thailand's competitiveness by increasing its ability to export low-sulphur fuels to markets with stringent fuel standards.

Gasoline production recorded a slight decrease, accounting for 20.5% of total production in 2024, down from 20.8% in 2023. We anticipate a marginal increase in gasoline production, closely aligned with expected output from Thaioil's Si Racha refinery.

FOCUS ON BIOFUELS

Given the slower pace of gasoline demand growth and the oversupply in regional markets, refiners have little incentive to maintain high levels of gasoline production. The DEDE proposed the Energy Ministry mandate B10 (diesel blended with 10% biodiesel) and E10 (gasoline blended with 10% ethanol) as the primary fuels for the road transport sector as part of efforts to promote biofuels in the transport fuel pool. If the government adopts these proposals, refineries will need to invest in fuel blending facilities and adjust gasoline production.

The proportion of fuel oil in refinery production remains unchanged at around 8.2% in 2024 compared with the previous year. However, fuel oil production as a percentage of total refinery output is projected to decline significantly when Thaioil's CFP becomes operational in 2028.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and naphtha production may see marginal increases in line with refining capacity additions. Due to growing deficits in the domestic market and government subsidies, Thailand's refining industry maintains the highest LPG yields compared with regional peers. Jet fuel production is expected to experience substantial growth as refiners aim to meet robust demand from domestic and international markets.