US-Thailand tariff talks likely to be virtual as deadline nears

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Trade Negotiations Department (Photo supplied)

Thailand’s tariff negotiations with the US are likely to take place virtually as President Donald Trump’s self-imposed July 9 deadline nears, according to the Department of Trade Negotiations.

The trade-reliant nation aims to conclude trade talks with the US before the end of the grace period set by Washington, Director General Chotima Iemsawasdikul said at a briefing. Preparations are underway for trade negotiations with the US though the exact date hasn’t been set yet, Ms Chotima said.

“With the current global situation, we even need to speed up more. We need to buy sneakers and run,” she said.

Mr Trump announced on April 2 that Thailand’s imports will be subject to a 36% tax rate. The tariff was suspended until early July. The US was Thailand’s largest export market last year, accounting for about 18% of the country’s total shipments.

The National Economic and Social Development Council in May slashed Thailand’s 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1.3% to 2.3% from 2.3% to 3.3% with the threat of a US tariff slowing exports and private investments.

Thailand is pushing for trade agreements with the European Union and other countries to offset a potential high US tariff. The nation expects to conclude deals with the EU and South Korea this year, Ms Chotima said.