Stocks fall, oil jumps after Israeli strikes on Iran

RECAP: Stocks fell in most Asian markets yesterday and oil prices jumped as investors rushed to safe-haven assets after Israel attacked Iran's nuclear sites in a major escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Besides fresh geopolitical risks, Thai stock face pressure from a cloudy political situation and concerns about the economic outlook.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,118.59 and 1,145.19 points this week, before closing yesterday at 1,122.70, down 1.2% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 35.16 billion baht.

Retail investors were net buyers of 973.73 million baht, followed by foreign investors at 263.92 million. Institutional investors were net sellers of 1.09 billion baht, followed by brokerage firms at 149.70 million.

NEWSMAKERS: Oil prices surged 13% in the immediate aftermath of Israel's strikes against Iran, before easing back on Friday. Brent topped $78 a barrel at one point in the biggest intraday jump since March 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A US appeals court agreed to allow President Donald Trump to maintain most of his tariffs on China and other countries, extending a pause granted shortly after a lower court ruled the import taxes were illegal.

Trump said the US and China had agreed to extend their trade truce until mid-August, setting tariff rates at 55% and 10%, respectively. The deal included guarantees that Chinese students could continue to study in the US, and guarantees from China on rare earth supplies.

Trump has reiterated the prospect of the US unilaterally assigning tariff rates to countries that are unable to reach trade agreements with Washington before the current moratorium ends on July 9.

The World Bank cut its 2025 global growth forecast to 2.3%, from 2.7% expected in January, reflecting trade tensions. It sees the global recession risk in 2025 as less than 10%, considered low.

US consumer inflation was 2.4% year-on-year in May, up from 2.3% in April but below a forecast of 2.5%. This raised market expectations that the Federal Reserve will make two rate cuts of 25 basis points each, in September and December.

Chinese exports grew less than expected in May, rising 4.8% year-on-year, after 8.1% growth in April. Exports to the US plunged 34.5%, the lowest since February 2020. Import value contracted by 3.4%, reflecting weakening domestic demand.

Chinese inflation in May remained in the red, at -0.1%, the fourth month of contraction, indicating that stimulus measures have not yet revived consumption.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) reported a 39.6% year-on-year jump in May revenue to US$10.7 billion after companies stockpiled chips in response to mounting trade uncertainty.

The Switch 2 has smashed records to become the fastest-selling console ever after gamers snapped up 3.5 million units in its first four days, Nintendo said on Wednesday.

Qantas said it would close its Singapore-based budget carrier Jetstar Asia by the end of July, displacing over 500 staff. Jetstar Asia currently operates 16 routes across Asia including Thailand.

Budget carriers VietJet Aviation and AirAsia are reportedly in talks to acquire as many as 100 Airbus aircraft each, in deals that could be announced as early as the Paris Air Show next week.

Thailand's tariff negotiations with the US are likely to take place virtually as a looming July 9 deadline could make face-to-face talks impractical, the Department of Trade Negotiations said yesterday.

Cambodia has stopped purchasing internet bandwidth from Thailand and is banning Thai movies and TV shows as the countries' border dispute persists. Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen has called for a boycott of Thai goods if Thailand continues to close border checkpoints.

Thai consumer confidence dropped for a fourth consecutive month in May, falling to a 27-month low at 54.2, from 55.4 in April, due to concerns over tariffs and a sluggish economy, the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce said.

The Bank of Thailand said on Thursday it would start overseeing non-bank hire-purchase and leasing providers for cars and motorcycles from December.

Thai exporters and importers risk more than 20 billion baht in added annual logistics costs as congestion worsens at Laem Chabang port, driven by a surge in shipments ahead of potential steep US tariffs, said the Thai National Shippers' Council.

Elon Musk has announced via X preparations to launch Starlink satellite internet services in Thailand, pending regulatory approval.

The cabinet agreed on a low-season domestic travel stimulus programme to start on July 1, with subsidies for up to 500,000 hotel room-nights, only half the total the industry had sought.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports said foreign tourist arrivals in the week ended June 6 totalled 565,778, down 4% year-on-year and 2% from a week earlier, but with an improving trend in other ex-China source countries.

The Social Security Medical Board has extended high-cost disease payment coverage at 12,000 baht per adjusted relative weight for the rest of 2025.

Asset World Corp (AWC) is investing over 5 billion baht in developing the Ritz-Carlton Bangkok at its Lhong 1919 Riverside Heritage Destination in Bangkok, saying it will have the highest room rates in the city.

B.Grimm Power and Digital Edge Holdings of Singapore said they would spend $1 billion developing a data centre facility with an IT load of 96 megawatts.

COMING UP: On Monday, the Bank of Japan announces a rate decision and Opec releases its monthly oil market report. On Tuesday, the US announces monthly retail sales. On Wednesday, the UK announces monthly inflation, the US updates oil inventory data and the Fed announces a rate decision and economic forecasts. Thursday brings a Bank of England rate decision and a loan prime rate update from the People's Bank of China.

STOCKS TO WATCH: Tisco Securities recommends BAM, BCP, BDMS, EGCO, SJWD and TOA as attractive Thai stocks for the third quarter. Depositary receipts, particularly TENCENT80 and TRIPCOM80, are recommended for international exposure. The recent surge in oil prices will benefit PTT and its affiliates but higher energy costs will be negative for transport, utilities and construction materials firms.

As the government directs more stimulus funds at infrastructure, Tisco sees potential upside for construction firms such as CK and STECON, as well as tourism-related stocks like MINT, CENTEL and ERW, and retailers CPALL and BJC.

Ahead of the upcoming SET index rebalancing, the brokerage expects the following changes: SET50 additions include BCP, KKP and TCAP. SET50 removals are BGRIM, GLOBAL and ITC. SET100 additions are AURA, JTS, MBK, TFG, TOA, TVO and WHAUP. Exiting the SET100 will be COCOCO, ERW, JMART, ROJNA, SAPPE, SKY and SNNP.

Yuanta Securities (Thailand) expects the initial batch of stocks selected for the SET's Jump+ programme are large-cap companies with stable earnings and reasonable valuations versus historical and regional averages. Likely candidates are ADVANC, BCPG, CPAXT, GULF, OR, PTT, SCB, SCC and TRUE.

TECHNICAL VIEW: Kingsford Securities sees support at 1,110 points and resistance at 1,140. InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,090 and resistance at 1,150.