Bangkok ranks high on MICE list

Thailand's meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry now ranks first in Asean, with Bangkok soaring into the world's top 10 international meeting cities.
Thailand hosted 158 international meetings last year -- up from 143 in 2023 -- deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan said, citing the International Congress and Convention Association's 2024 GlobeWatch Business Analytics – Country & City Rankings, unveiled at IMEX Frankfurt 2025.
This propelled Thailand from 26th to 25th place globally, securing the top spot in Asean and fifth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Bangkok hosted 115 international meetings and climbed from 15th to 7th in the global rankings for MICE destinations. The capital also ranked third in Asia-Pacific and second in Asean, Ms Sasikarn said.