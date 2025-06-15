How to lead in a world where AI thinks faster

You’re not the smartest in the room anymore. Now what?

Let’s face it. AI tools today can write strategy papers, create marketing content, analyse customer trends, and even suggest your next big move faster and sometimes better than you can.

So where does that leave you as a leader?

If you’ve built your credibility on having the answers, this shift can feel like a threat. But in truth, it’s a wake-up call. In today’s world, the best leaders are not those who know the most but those who can adapt the fastest.

Here’s how to stay relevant and lead with confidence even when AI seems to “know” more.

1. Stop Trying to Compete with AI. Start Leading It.

You can’t out-calculate ChatGPT. But AI can’t set a vision, rally a team or manage complex emotions. That’s your job.

Great leaders today are not the smartest in the room. They are the ones who turn machine intelligence into human advantage.

Look at Satya Nadella at Microsoft. He didn’t build the AI models himself. But he created the mindset and strategy that made Copilot possible. His leadership activated AI to serve human goals, not replace them.

2. Use AI to Make Faster, Smarter Decisions Without Losing the Human Touch

Top executives are no longer asking, “What does the data say?” They’re asking, “What decisions can we make faster with AI, and what still needs human judgement?”

For example, a leading Thai bank recently used AI to analyse ten years of loan data to redesign customer approval processes. The AI flagged unseen patterns. But it was the leadership team that decided how to apply those insights ethically and responsibly.

Let AI find the dots. You connect them with context, values and purpose.

3. Redesign Your Role from Expert to Enabler

Your job is no longer to have all the answers. It is to bring together the best people and tools to solve the right problems.

At a regional conglomerate, a mid-level leader launched monthly “AI Clinics” where younger staff introduced tools like Perplexity and Runway. She learned alongside them. They saw her not as outdated, but as open-minded and courageous.

Leaders who learn with their teams, not just for them, build trust and momentum.

4. Lead with Clarity in the Chaos

AI is evolving every week. Your people don’t need you to predict the future. They need you to help them stay grounded, focused and emotionally safe through it.

A CEO I work with starts every town hall by explaining how the company is using AI — what’s working, what’s not ready and what’s coming next. The result is less fear, more clarity and faster alignment.

Final Thought: Your Mindset is the Real Competitive Edge

AI is not your competition. Stagnation is.

The leaders who will thrive are not the most technically skilled. They are the most adaptive, curious and human.

You don’t need to be the smartest in the room anymore. You need to be the one who brings out the best in everyone else — including the machines.

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.