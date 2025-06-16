Thais, US 'ready' for tariff talks

Pichai Naripthaphan

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan says Thailand and the US are ready to open talks at technical level about the US's tariffs regime.

Both nations have been actively preparing for these discussions, with the Thai cabinet approving a negotiation framework last Tuesday. The US said on June 7 that it would be willing to hold such talks, which was welcomed by the government. It was earlier criticised for reacting too slowly to the tariffs threat.

The minister emphasised Thailand's proactive approach in dealing with US tariffs, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra having ordered the setting up of a US trade policy working group, chaired by commerce permanent secretary Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, on Jan 6.

The prime minister also assigned Mr Pichai as the primary liaison to US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamison Greer. Initial contact between the officials began late last year and has gathered momentum since.

Mr Pichai said he had led a delegation of Commerce Ministry officials to Washington DC on Feb 4-8, where he met US high-level officials, including members of Congress, ministers and private sector representatives. In addition, he requested formal meetings with Mr Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in March.

Mr Pichai also instructed his officials, led by Mr Vuttikrai and Department of Trade Negotiations director-general Chotima Iemsawasdikul, to expedite talks with both public and private sectors with the aim of developing policy proposals that promote the Thailand-US economic partnership.

These proposals, signed by Mr Pichai, were delivered to the USTR on May 8 and received a positive response from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. In recent months, the minister has met Mr Greer twice: first at the 2025 Apec Ministers Responsible for a Trade Joint Statement in Jeju, South Korea, in May and again at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2025 in Paris this month.

During these encounters, Mr Pichai reiterated Thailand's readiness to negotiate trade tariff measures with the US.

Mr Greer expressed appreciation for Thailand's consistent policy proposals aimed at fostering economic partnership and requested updates.

He also expressed confidence a formal meeting between the two sides would be arranged soon, culminating in the recent confirmation of the US's desire to negotiate.