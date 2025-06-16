Shabushi unfazed by sukiyaki price war

A Shabushi restaurant in Bangkok. Shabushi now operates 190 branches.

Shabushi, a Japanese restaurant chain under Oishi Group and part of ThaiBev's food business, views the price war in the shabu-sukiyaki market as a normal tactic, saying the company is unaffected.

Despite increasing raw material costs and an ongoing price war in the food industry, Paisarn Aowsathaporn, first vice-president and chief of the food business in Thailand at Thai Beverage Plc, said Shabushi will maintain its current prices.

He said the company isn't affected by other brands using a pricing strategy because Shabushi has a different market position.

The company's menu offers three price tiers: 399, 499 and 599 baht, exclusive of value-added tax.

It is common for restaurant operators to employ pricing strategies as a short-term tactic, but relying on that approach over the long term is unsustainable, said Mr Paisarn.

"We will not pursue a price war, keeping our focus on delivering quality," he said.

Price competition in the market may not directly impact small standalone shabu restaurants, as the main influences on business are brand positioning and financial stability, said Mr Paisarn.

Sasai Tungdajahirun, managing director of Oishi Holding Co Ltd, said customers' perception of value extends beyond price, as diners might consider the variety of offerings, quality of the products and service when judging the price they are willing to pay.

Shabushi operates 190 branches and has opened 15 new locations this fiscal year, spanning from Oct 1, 2024 to Sept 30, 2025, with plans to open 10 more in the next fiscal year.

Mr Paisarn said customer behaviour is shifting rapidly and restaurant operators must adapt even faster.

The company aims to attract younger generations, which form the biggest segment of its customer base, he said.

ThaiBev plans to strengthen its brands through strategies such as controlling and curating high-quality dishes and providing a variety of products, said Mr Paisarn.

Moreover, the company wants to refresh its brand by introducing its first presenter duo, Wongravee "Sky" Nateetorn and Hirunkit "Nani" Changkham, who appeal to younger consumers.