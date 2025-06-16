Ministry rebuffs reports of returned pico-finance licences

Leaflets advertise quick loans in Bangkok. (File photo)

The Finance Ministry has dismissed reports suggesting a growing number of business operators are returning their pico-finance licences due to an increase in non-performing loans (NPLs).

Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), said such reports were misleading as there is no abnormal trend for licence returns.

Mr Pornchai said since the 2017 launch of pico-finance services, which provide microloans at the provincial level, only 106 of more than 1,000 service providers have requested to return their licences.

The accumulated NPL rate for pico-finance businesses as of the end of March 2025 was 23.4% of the outstanding loan balance, slightly lower than 23.6% year-on-year.

The pico-finance scheme was initiated by the Finance Ministry in 2017, aiming to expand access to the financial system for underserved individuals, allowing them to obtain loans at fair interest rates and reduce reliance on informal lenders.

Pico-finance operators also serve as a mechanism that encourages informal lenders to transition to legally operating loan services within the formal financial system.

As of May this year, there were 1,155 licensed pico-finance operators across 75 provinces (excluding Sing Buri and Ang Thong). As of March 31, the cumulative number of approved pico-finance loans was 5.08 million accounts, with a total value of 50 billion baht.

There were outstanding loans on 393,010 accounts with a total value of 7.43 billion baht.

From January to March 2025, roughly 55,500 new loan accounts were issued monthly, with an average monthly loan value of around 700 million baht.

The interest rate for pico-finance loans is capped at 36% a year, reflecting the higher risk and operational costs compared with regular loans, as these loans are extended to individuals who cannot access funding from regular financial institutions.

Regarding the return of pico-finance licences, from 2017 until May 2025 106 pico-finance operators returned their licences, with the main reasons cited the economic challenges caused by the pandemic in 2020 and a staff shortage.

The FPO oversees pico-finance businesses and reported a steady stream of new licence applications.

Each year, the number of newly licensed operators continues to exceed the number of returned licences, resulting in a rising number of licensed operators, said Mr Pornchai.

The Finance Ministry is considering revising its regulations to allow licensed pico-finance operators to expand their service areas to provinces neighbouring where their headquarters are located.

This shift would provide greater opportunities for individuals to access fair interest loans as well as enable the ministry to better regulate the businesses, he said.