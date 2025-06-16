Four firms seek partnership with National Telecom

Four companies have proposed business partnerships with state enterprise National Telecom (NT), as the latter seeks a survival plan that can create new revenue streams.

The proposed partners include major telecom operators Advanced Info Service (AIS) and True Corporation, as well as foreign IT equipment vendors.

According to NT president Col Sanphachai Huvanandana, AIS and True want to negotiate with NT on possible partnerships in all dimensions, including both mobile phone service and broadband businesses, while the foreign vendors have proposed partnerships in the broadband business.

NT is open to strategic partnerships with both domestic and international companies, aiming to jointly revive its mobile phone service and broadband businesses, he said.

"This is not a sale of NT's business or transfer of our subscribers to potential partners. This is an opportunity for strategic partnerships," said Col Sanphachai.

He said NT expects the partnership model to reinforce areas where it has limitations, such as the coverage of some services.

NT's mobile phone service and fixed broadband businesses have suffered operational losses for years due to fierce competition and high operation costs.

NT's mobile service booked a loss of 4 billion baht in 2023, while its fixed broadband internet service is expected to report revenue of 2.4 billion baht for 2024, with a loss of 900 million baht.

Col Sanphachai said NT is setting up a working group to consider the four companies' proposals in detail, including the finances, management models and impact on employees.

NT's labour unions are expected to join the working group.

An initial decision on partnerships is expected by the fourth quarter this year, he said, which will be submitted to the board of directors.

"The proposals are diverse, including some to manage NT assets, such as cable systems, signal towers and broadband equipment," said Col Sanphachai.

Some proposals offer to help NT with marketing in areas where it may be lacking, or expand the new customer base based on a profit-sharing model.

He said AIS and True proposed similar models of shared resources in locations where they both operate to reduce infrastructure cost without affecting NT's rights or services.

The proposals from the foreign vendors focus on broadband management and marketing, touting the potential to reduce production and equipment procurement costs for NT.

"All discussions will be fair, based on NT's policy to increase operational efficiency," said Col Sanphachai.

Previously AIS proposed acquiring all of NT's mobile and retail broadband internet customers, but he said such a proposal is unlikely to materialise given its complexity.

NT has 6,000 employees in its fixed internet broadband service, representing 60% of total employees, while the mobile service accounts for 40%.

The company faced chronic problems based on its sagging revenue streams and profit.

NT's three existing private partnership contracts based on its 850-megahertz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands, which generate around 10 billion baht per year, expire in August.

The company has transferred more than 700,000 customers from the three spectrum bands to its 700MHz spectrum.

The remaining 700,000 customers are in the process of changing their SIM cards or procuring new devices to make them compatible with the 700MHz band.