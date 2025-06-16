Thai insurance sector picked for growth in 2nd half

Mr Sara is cautiously optimistic about insurance sector growth in the second half of the year.

Muang Thai Life Assurance (MTL) expects Thailand's insurance sector to continue expanding in the second half of 2025, despite persistent global economic headwinds and regulatory adjustments under the new Thai Financial Reporting Standard 17.

Sara Lamsam, chief executive of MTL, said he remains cautiously optimistic about business performance in the second half of the year. New premium growth is expected to remain robust, driven by continued demand for health-related insurance products following changes in co-payment structures earlier this year.

"We anticipate overall premiums, particularly from new business, will continue to grow. We recorded a surge in health insurance purchases in the first quarter, and that momentum is expected to carry forward into the remainder of the year," he said.

"More Thais are opening up to life insurance, driven by a growing sense of care, responsibility, and the desire to leave a legacy for their loved ones."

For 2025, Mr Sara projects sector-wide insurance premium growth of 2-3%.

"New savings products cannot simply offer the same returns as before," he said. "The upside is Thai consumers are becoming more receptive to health and legacy insurance plans, although the premium structure differs significantly from traditional savings policies."

Amid ongoing global and domestic uncertainties, Mr Sara said MTL monitors developments monthly. According to the Thai Life Assurance Association, the industry saw encouraging signs in the first four months of the year, with new premiums rising 11% and total premiums increasing by 6%.

MTL is rolling out two new insurance products designed to support long-term financial security and intergenerational wealth transfer, alongside enhanced estate planning services for wealthy clients.

The Premier Legacy 99/1 plan offers lifetime insurance coverage for a one-time premium, with a minimum insured sum of 10 million baht. It features a fixed cash surrender value and tax-exempt benefits to customers from 30 days to 80 years of age.

The Flexi Protection 99/20 plan provides comprehensive life and health coverage in a single policy. Premiums are paid over 20 years, with protection until age 99. From age 65 onwards, the policy offers lump-sum medical coverage for inpatient and outpatient care. Premiums are fixed and fully tax-deductible up to 100,000 baht per year.

"We are committed to supporting customers with diverse needs -- from those seeking high coverage for wealth protection to those interested in simple, one-time payment options for long-term peace of mind," said Mr Sara. "The expanded legacy services underscore our commitment to helping customers prepare, plan and pass on financial security to those they care about."

He said MTL's operations in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam continue to perform relatively well, particularly in Laos.

Looking forward, the company remains vigilant amid a complex risk environment, which includes domestic economic pressure from high household debt and an uneven recovery, global geopolitical tensions affecting investment sentiment, increased natural catastrophe risks and rising compliance costs associated with regulatory changes and digital transformation.

"We are navigating a shifting landscape, but we are confident in our ability to deliver value to policyholders through innovative solutions," Mr Sara said.