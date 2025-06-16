Projects must 'move the needle'

Listen to this article

Julapun Amornvivat

Economic stimulus projects seeking funding from allocated budget of 157 billion baht must be sufficiently large to move the needle and effectively address targeted problems, says Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

He said the committee screening the projects is reviewing proposals from government agencies with a combined value of around 400 billion baht, far exceeding the budget allocation.

Mr Julapun said the projects seeking funding must address specific objectives. For example, flood prevention projects must be located in areas that have experienced floods, while road construction projects must help solve traffic issues in those areas.

Procurement for these stimulus projects will not use special methods, as transparency is a priority, he said.

In addition, the size of the budget for each project must not be less than 500,000 baht, said Mr Julapun.

Special procurement methods refers to cases in which normal methods such as open bidding or selective bidding cannot be used due to certain limitations.

The budget allocation criteria for the programme covers eight aspects. The first is investments or expenditure must inject money into the economy to support or maintain employment, or for infrastructure development, community development, tourism promotion, or the use of technology in economic development.

The second aspect is projects must aim to stimulate the economy, create employment opportunities for people and businesses, or lay a foundation for the country's economy.

The projects must be ready to proceed and be completed within the specified time frame, without affecting the regular operations of the agencies as defined in the expenditure budget for fiscal 2025.

The third aspect is procurement must strictly follow the Finance Ministry's 2017 regulations on public procurement and asset management, including any amendments. A project must not involve splitting purchases or projects into many smaller components.

Fourth, for construction projects the terms of designs, specifications and land must be ready for construction, and they must comply with all related regulations and laws.

The fifth criterion is projects that can effectively contribute to economic development are to be prioritised, considering local implementation and private sector needs.

The sixth consideration is projects implemented across multiple areas should ensure geographic distribution.

Seventh, projects must be managed by agencies with the capacity for continuous administration, and should align with sustainable development goals.

The final requirement is projects must offer value for money.

Mr Julapun said monthly reports on budget utilisation must be submitted.

Upon completion, project owners are required to submit a final report within 15 days, including outcomes, challenges and solutions. This report must be submitted to the deputy prime minister, relevant ministers, or supervising ministers, and shared with the Budget Bureau for reporting to the cabinet.

A source from the Finance Ministry who requested anonymity said many proposed projects do not align with the stimulus programme's objectives, while others are redundant or too large to be implemented in the short term.

The Interior Ministry proposed a budget with 21,000 projects and a total budget of 79.9 billion baht, while the Transport Ministry requested 80 billion baht for road repairs and construction, rail systems and water infrastructure.

The Commerce Ministry proposed a budget of 3 billion baht to stimulate the export sector and support entrepreneurs affected by US tariff measures.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry proposed 13 billion baht to continue the "Tiew Thai Khon La Khrueng" half-half co-payment scheme and other initiatives, while the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry proposed employment projects under the Royal Irrigation Department.