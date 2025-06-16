Seeking a slice of the pie

With a green light expected later this month, demand for funds from the state's stimulus budget has been brisk

Listen to this article

Transport infrastructure is one category expected to receive a portion of the government's 157-billion-baht economic stimulus budget. The Transport Ministry requested a budget of 56 billion baht. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

While the government's economic stimulus budget of 157 billion baht is scheduled for final approval later this month, the value of funding requests received from various ministries exceeds 400 billion baht.

The government is exercising extra caution to ensure the proposed projects comply with its frameworks, amid concerns over transparency and the intended economic impact, as there are fears that some projects could be used to pave the way for an election campaign or to benefit specific groups.

SUPPORT FOR EXPORTERS

A source at the Commerce Ministry who requested anonymity said the ministry requested a budget of 3 billion baht, but the proposal faced significant cuts during the initial review process.

The stimulus budget must be used to support or maintain employment, or for infrastructure development, community development, tourism promotion, or the use of technology in economic development. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) and the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) were among those with approved projects during the initial review. The final budget allocations for the second round are still pending.

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, said the two projects proposed by the department and approved during the first round have a budget of 27 million baht.

These initiatives address the impacts of the US tariff measures. One project supports entrepreneurs in the area of product origin certification (rules of origin), while the other concerns the hiring of legal experts to safeguard Thai products affected by US countervailing duties, particularly for solar panels and solar panel components.

A source from the DITP who requested anonymity said a portion of its requested budget would be allocated to support exporters in exploring new markets. This strategy aims to mitigate risks arising from US policies and to secure additional export orders.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, voiced his support for the ministry's stimulus measures intended to bolster exports.

He said exports play a vital role in Thailand's economy, accounting for 60% of the country's GDP. The impacts of US policies on both the global and Thai economies remain uncertain.

"It is crucial to sustain export levels, as any downturn in this sector could negatively affect individual exporters and create effects throughout the supply chain, especially for domestic raw material producers, potentially leading to job losses," said Mr Poj.

He suggested the government allocate an additional budget to help the tourism industry achieve the state target of 35 million foreign visitors this year.

This government must address the negative perception of tourist safety in Thailand, said Mr Poj.

He also encouraged Thai entrepreneurs to adapt to changing demand by offering products and services at reasonable prices that reflect their quality, while striving to improve quality to maintain competitiveness.

SME BOOSTER SHOT

The Industry Ministry's plan to request additional budget to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) enhance their productivity won support from Sangchai Theerakulwanich, president of the Federation of Thai SMEs.

This funding forms part of the ministry's request for 1 billion baht from the stimulus budget.

Building and redeveloping public toilets at tourist attractions is in the proposal forwarded by the Tourism and Sports Ministry. (Photo: Pattanapong Hirunard)

Mr Sangchai said the Industry Ministry, which oversees upstream production, and the Commerce Ministry, which supervises the market, must join hands to help SMEs weather economic challenges.

"Many SMEs are finding it hard to survive. They have yet to recover from the impact of the pandemic, and now they must deal with the repercussions of a trade war," he said.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said he intends to help SMEs improve their production technology, shifting to modern technologies that can help them save costs in the long term.

"One goal is to offer financial aid to 10,000 enterprises, each of which would receive up to 50,000 baht," said a source close to the minister's budget planning team.

Mr Sangchai suggested the government increase the budget to help SMEs, which represent the core of the country's manufacturing sector, as well as seek new markets for them.

Since taking office last year, Mr Akanat has stressed the need to help SMEs. He vowed to improve the technological know-how of SMEs through the establishment of the I-EA-T Incubation Centre for SMEs in Bangkok.

The new centre, to be operated by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, will help SMEs as they work to develop Thai industries.

Mr Akanat wants to spend part of the requested 1 billion baht to support crackdowns on illegal foreign businesses in Thailand, which affect local manufacturers and the reputation of the country, said the source.

SMEs are struggling to cope with the sluggish domestic economy, which has consumers more cautious about spending as their purchasing power weakens.

Mr Akanat said he does not want illegal businesses to deal a further blow to SMEs.

"However, all projects forwarded by the Industry Ministry to the government for consideration are likely to be shot down, mainly because of political conflicts inside the government coalition," the source noted.

Wongakuea Boonson, spokeswoman for the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, said the ministry proposed several projects, including a plan to upgrade its Anti-Online Crime Operation Center.

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans gather near a concert venue in Munich, Germany to experience her show. Hotel operators urged the Thai government to sign exclusive deals with globally recognised artists to host their concerts in Thailand. (Photo: Reuters)

The centre is its key mechanism to prevent and suppress online scams and call centre gangs.

The government is upgrading the centre to become a new department to offer expanded accountability, in line with the amended emergency decree for the prevention and suppression of technology crime.

Thailand Post president Dhanant Subhadrabandhu said the state agency requested a budget to increase the potential of the Thailand PostMart channel, which was developed to help SMEs in communities nationwide to sell their products and services online.

EXCLUSIVE CONCERTS

Regarding the Tourism Authority of Thailand's (TAT) proposed plan to utilise 2.5 billion baht for its "Entertainment Hub" project, intended to support exclusive concerts by international talents as well as music festivals in Thailand, Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said it would be a worthwhile investment if the country can attract A-list artists with global recognition.

"A budget of 2.5 billion baht wouldn't be considered expensive if we can secure deals with global artists who have a massive international fan base," he said.

"Their concert-goers are typically devoted fans who are willing to spend on tickets and travel expenses during their overseas trips."

The most important factor is the government ensures Thailand becomes the exclusive host of these concerts in Southeast Asia, copying Singapore's strategy of securing Taylor Swift for six sold-out shows in March 2024, said Mr Thienprasit.

He said this involves more than allocating a budget to organisers that already scheduled concerts in Thailand.

The effort requires the government to directly encourage artists to choose Thailand for exclusive shows, which would be more effective, said Mr Thienprasit.

He said another example of effective budget usage was the government's incentives for the filming of the White Lotus series in Thailand, which helped hotels in the South record the record-high room rates during the high season.

"We urge the government to ensure budget spending effectively targets foreign markets, rather than being allocated to events that fail to generate a meaningful boost in international tourism revenue," said Mr Thienprasit.

With the TAT planning to allocate around 200 million baht to hire celebrities, presenters and brand ambassadors to promote Thai tourism, he said the cost-effectiveness of this initiative depends on the individuals chosen to represent Thailand.

If they are influential figures with strong international reputations, such as Lalisa Manoban, the investment could be worthwhile, as the potential outcomes could be reasonably anticipated, said Mr Thienprasit.

REQUESTS NOT REQUIRED

Unlike some other ministries requesting funds for new infrastructure developments under stimulus measures for fiscal 2026, the Energy Ministry is not requesting new projects under this category, according to an energy official who requested anonymity.

The official said the Energy Ministry has not requested funds from the stimulus budget, though two state-owned agencies -- Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) and national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc -- are expected to continue with their electricity and gas projects under their own budget spending plans.

Egat and PTT will spearhead efforts to build new facilities under their own investment budgets, including a network of power transmission nationwide, a liquefied natural gas receiving terminal and gas pipelines, the official said.

Usually the Energy Ministry requires a budget of 2-3 billion baht a year, mostly to pay for fixed expenses such as operational and administrative functions.