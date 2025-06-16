Airports of Thailand shares continue to fall

A duty-free shop of King Power Duty Free at Suvarnabhumi airport in 2023. (File photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Shares in Airports of Thailand (AOT) continued to plunge on Monday as the company said it would negotiate with King Power Duty Free (KPD) within 45 days after the latter requested a possible termination of a duty-free concession contract at five airports.

In a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), AOT corporate secretary Krit Pakagu confirmed that AOT had received a letter from KPD requesting talks on solutions to be able to continue its business or other settlements as well as possible termination of the duty-free concession contracts at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports, along with international airports in Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai.

KPD cited various factors including the cessation of the operation of inbound duty-free shops in line with government policy, the tax reduction on wine affecting the sales volume of duty-free shops, the reclamation of AOT’s commercial space, and a lack of proactive measures from the public sector for tourist safety management resulting in a decline in Chinese arrivals.

Thailand’s domestic situation has been negatively impacted when it comes to the number of tourists and passengers, attributed to Covid-19, the geopolitical situation pertaining to wars and the global economic slowdown.

All these factors had directly and indirectly affected KPD’s ability to operate its business and comply with established contracts and caused continuous losses for KPD, said Mr Krit.

“AOT and KPD need to mutually negotiate solutions based on fairness for both parties in compliance with the defined terms and conditions of contracts,” he noted.

Currently, AOT is considering solutions with KPD and hiring a consultant to conduct a study and an analysis for possible solutions for duty-free shops' operational problems at airports.

AOT intends to propose the most suitable options derived from such a study and analysis to proceed in accordance with the current situation for the utmost benefit of AOT and fairness for concessionaires, Mr Krit added.

Shares in AOT dropped by 8.40% to finish at 27.25 baht on Monday.

The stock plunged by nearly 10% on Friday to below 30 baht for the first time in 10 years following news reports that KPD had requested the cancellation of duty-free contracts at Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai airports.

Boonyakorn Amornsank, an analyst with Maybank Securities (Thailand), said AOT’s management team has prepared a negotiation plan with KPD, which may result in new contracts.

A resolution is expected within 45 days, but in the meantime KPD must continue paying royalties to AOT, which could be based on a revenue-sharing scheme for all contracts at a rate of 20%. The revenue-sharing scheme would commence next month, Mr Boonyakorn said.

Maybank revised down AOT’s core profit forecasts in fiscal 2025 by 3% due to the impact of a slowdown in the recovery of international tourist arrivals to 35 million this year from 37.5 million in the previous forecast.

The forecast for earnings in fiscal 2026 was also cut by 22%, mainly due to concession revenue from duty-free business as the company applied a revenue-sharing scheme into its model from the previous minimum annual guarantee scheme.