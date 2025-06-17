'Tools for Humanity' expands Thai human verification

Listen to this article

A woman passes an Orb located at Siam Paragon. (Photo supplied)

Tools for Humanity (TFH) has expanded its range of human verification services in Thailand through its 11 local partners.

The company has stated that its service does not violate the country's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

The company on Monday announced local strategic alliances with COM7, JIB, National Telecom, IMPACT, Pantip, Gogolook (Whoscall), Eventpop, Zentry, Bitazza Thailand, Bitkub and Binance TH.

The company had already joined forces with two key partners, namely the Thailand Digital Investment and Development Center (TIDC) and M Vision Plc (MVP), to provide the service and its eye-scanning identification tool for digital proof-of-human during Thailand's artificial intelligence (AI) era.

TFH is a technology company building World ID -- a digital proof-of-human service for the AI age. It was co-founded by Alex Blania, the company's chief executive, and Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI.

The company's mission is to create digital infrastructure that is safe for humans and enables them to distinguish their online presence from bots, without compromising their privacy.

Powered by zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology, the World ID ecosystem verifies that a person is a unique, real human without requiring identifiable personal data such as the individual's name, phone number, email, or gender -- ensuring the maximum protection of user rights.

Pakapol Thangtongchin, country manager of Tools For Humanity Thailand

Before its official launch of the digital proof-of-human service, it had already held discussions with the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) to validate that its services comply with local regulations, said Pakapol Thangtongchin, country manager of Tools For Humanity Thailand.

"We see Thais' enthusiasm and open mindedness in digital technology and a large population that makes Thailand among 20 countries where we have rolled out the service. Our Thai service user growth is among the top 10 countries," he said.

The company's goal at this stage is to scale infrastructure and increase the number of users, said Mr Pakapol.

"In the long run of around five years, we may consider collecting a small transaction fee for the service," he said.

Paiboon Amonpinyokeat, a personal data protection committee member, said the compliance of the World ID service with the PDPA depends on how the Orb system collects and processes data. If the system records and verifies identity in a way that directly links the data to a specific individual, it is unequivocally classified as personal data.

In such cases it may violate the PDPA, as this data falls under the category of sensitive information, unless the user has explicitly provided consent.

However, if the Orb system anonymises data, ensuring that individual users are not identifiable (anonymisation), or applies pseudonymisation techniques, meaning the company does not retain personal data from the outset, then it can operate in compliance with legal regulations.

According to the company, the World ecosystem is built on three key pillars: Orb, World ID, and World Chain.

The Orb is a state-of-the-art device that scans a person's eyes and face to generate an anonymous, secure digital proof of humanness.

In partnership with COM7 (BaNaNa), JIB, National Telecom and IMPACT, World is expanding access to humanness verification services through the Orb throughout Thailand, not just in Bangkok.

World ID is a digital proof-of-human, like a digital ID passport, which is being integrated into real-world use cases.

There are use cases that are expected to gain attraction. For example, Eventpop uses a World ID function to prevent bots from hoarding concert tickets, ensuring real users get fair access to events.

The World Chain is the world's first blockchain designed specifically for human verification.

Thailand has become the first country to pilot the company's collaboration with leading digital asset exchanges, such as Bitazza Thailand, Bitkub, and Binance TH.

Mr Pakapol said after introducing the Orb at the end of March this year that in Thailand during the first phase there was more than 100,000 users whose irises were scanned via the device at 58 locations. The company aims to have 2 million users by year-end via the planned 1,000 Orb locations nationwide.

The company's World ID ecosystem has verified over 27.4 million individuals in more than 20 countries, and aims to have 50 million users in around 30 nations.