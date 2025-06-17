GC launches catalyst recycling

Palladium extracted from a spent catalyst.

PTT Global Chemical Plc (GC), Thailand's largest petrochemical producer by capacity, has co-developed a technology to recycle unwanted catalyst, claiming it is the first Thai firm able to deal with this industrial waste without the need to export it for recycling.

A catalyst is required to speed up production processes in oil refineries and the petrochemical industry. After being used for a while, the catalyst becomes spent, which means it loses its effectiveness at making two ingredients combine faster and will eventually become hazardous waste.

But this does not mean spent catalyst is no longer useful, because it contains valuable metals like platinum, palladium and silver, which can be recovered.

GC, in collaboration with Right Reactivation, has jointly developed a technology to recycle these metals, helping the country better manage this hazardous waste and reduce the negative impact on the environment, said Toasporn Boonyapipat, president of GC.

Right Reactivation specialises in a catalyst regeneration technology, which involves methods to restore the capabilities of a deactivated catalyst.

"The two companies want to commercialise the technology," Mr Toasporn said.

So far Thailand has shipped spent catalyst abroad for proper waste management, which will extract valuable metals. But this incurs high costs and the country loses the opportunity to make use of the spent catalyst.

The development of the technology by GC and Right Reactivation follows the bio-, circular and green (BCG) economic development model, which has been heavily promoted by the government.

Under BCG, manufacturers are encouraged to adopt technologies that can help them add value to their products and minimise negative impacts on the environment.

Natsith Theerakulwanich, chief executive of Right Reactivation, said precious metals extracted from spent catalyst are worth 10 billion baht a year in total and the value will tend to increase, depending on the amount of catalyst used in the industrial sector.

Palladium, which is resistant to corrosion and high levels of heat, can be used to produce catalysts and to make premium jewellery as it is about 30 times rarer than gold, while silver is used in the electronics industry.

Right Reactivation's metal extraction capacity currently stands at 200 tonnes of spent catalyst a year. The company plans to increase the capacity to 500 tonnes annually by 2027.