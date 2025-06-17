BGRIM raises B7bn via bond issuance

B.Grimm Power Plc (BGRIM), one of Thailand's leading energy producers with a focus on combined cycle co-generation power and renewable power plants domestically and internationally, has successfully completed its senior unsecured debenture issuance with a total offering size of 7 billion baht.

Harald Link, group president of BGRIM, expressed appreciation to all investors for their strong support, which enabled the company to raise the full target amount of 7 billion baht, exceeding the initial targeted offering amount.

The issuance received overwhelming interest from a wide range of investor types, both institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

The bonds were oversubscribed by almost two times. The proceeds from the bond issuance will be used to repay loans from financial institutions.

The bonds were rated "A-" with a stable outlook by Tris Rating on June 5, 2025, and were offered in four tranches.

The first tranche comprises three-year zero-coupon bonds worth 2 billion baht, with an implied yield of 2.84% per annum. The second tranche is made up of four-year bonds, totalling 3.25 billion baht, with a coupon rate of 3.30% per annum. The third tranche is composed of seven-year bonds, totalling 300 million baht, with a coupon rate of 3.70% per annum. The fourth tranche is made up of 10-year bonds, totalling 1.45 billion baht, with a coupon rate of 3.90% per annum.

BGRIM operates its business under a "GreenLeap – Global and Green" strategy. The company is committed to achieving continuous growth and aims to become a global leader in sustainable and reliable energy solutions.

The company plans to expand its total operating capacity from 4,121 megawatts (MW) as of May 2025 to 10,000MW from operating and committed projects by 2030 through investments in both domestic and international power projects.

The strong demand for the bonds reflects investors' confidence in BGRIM's solid performance, highly experienced management team, and its leadership in power and steam generation with world-class operational standards.

With a well-established presence in Thailand, BGRIM remains committed to growing alongside the country.