Candidates vie for post of governor

The Bank of Thailand is preparing to welcome a new governor as the incumbent, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, is scheduled to complete his term on Sept 30, 2025. The selection process for this crucial role is highly anticipated, given the significant economic challenges facing Thailand and the importance of central bank leadership in shaping monetary policy and financial stability.

Applications for the position closed on June 4, with seven candidates confirmed to compete to become the next head of central bank.

The candidates are: Roong Mallikamas, 56, deputy governor for financial institutions stability at the central bank; Vitai Ratanakorn, 54, president of Government Savings Bank; Kobsak Pootrakool, 57, senior executive vice-president of Bangkok Bank and chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organisations; and Sutapa Amornvivat, 51, former chief executive of Abacus Digital under SCB X, will vie to become the next chief of the central bank, along with Anusorn Thamjai, 59, economist and former member of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee and the dean of the economics faculty at University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce; Somprawin Manprasert, 50, former chief economist at SCB EIC, the research arm of Siam Commercial Bank; and Wikran Supamongkol, 50, chairman of Two Capital.

The selection committee, chaired by Satit Limpongpan, the former permanent finance secretary, will hold a meeting on June 20 to consider the applicants' qualifications and schedule dates for qualified applicants to present their vision to the committee.

A fourth meeting set for June 24 is expected to focus on the vision presentations. After this meeting, the committee must propose the names of two suitable candidates to the finance minister by July 2, after which the cabinet will approve the appointment and present it to the king.

ACTIONS MUST BE EXPLAINABLE

Mrs Roong said that amid the current economic conditions, the central bank stands ready to collaborate with the government and financial institutions in implementing targeted measures to address the specific needs and challenges of each sector.

"Through these targeted measures, the central bank aims to support both businesses and the public in weathering the economic storm and moving forward," she said.

She added that the central bank would also focus on fostering new growth engines for the Thai economy to support its adaptation during this transformative period, while continuing to uphold its core mandate of maintaining macroeconomic stability.

Regarding collaboration with the Finance Ministry, she said she aims for a more proactive approach. When issues arise, early dialogue and mutual understanding will be prioritised before matters reach the public sphere in order to avoid any perception of institutional conflict and to enhance operational efficiency, she added.

If selected as governor, she also plans to place greater emphasis on clear and transparent communication with the public, particularly concerning policy rate decisions. Whether the rate is increased, decreased, or maintained, and whether such decisions are seen as too aggressive or too cautious, too early or too late, she believes the rationale must be clearly communicated to enhance public understanding.

"The Bank of Thailand's actions must be explainable -- for instance, why the interest rate is being cut by a certain amount, why not more or less, or why not sooner or later. The reasons and constraints behind each decision must be clearly conveyed to foster understanding and public confidence," Mrs Roong stressed.

STRUCTURAL ISSUES IN FOCUS

Meanwhile, Mr Somprawin said he has prepared his policy proposal and is ready to present his vision to the Selection Committee on June 24.

He said his proposal aims to address both the short- and long-term challenges facing the economy, particularly amid heightened global uncertainties stemming from US tariff policies and the country's own structural issues.

In the short term, the central bank should prioritise supporting the economy during this downturn in the economic cycle, while also preparing for a potential sharp contraction caused by external shocks, he said.

For the long term, he stressed a need for the central bank to pay greater attention to structural problems. As a public institution, the central bank must support Thailand's economic growth in a way that aligns with the country's potential, with the ultimate aim of improving the well-being of all Thai citizens, he said.

In terms of the financial system, he proposed that the central bank play a more active role in promoting broader and more inclusive access to financial services. At the same time, the regulator must ensure the stability of financial institutions and the payments system, maintaining appropriateness in terms of tools, pricing, and security.

"I will present how monetary policy can support the Thai economy, which is now facing serious challenges. And if I am not selected, I would still be pleased to share my proposal with the chosen candidate, in case it could be of benefit," Mr Somprawin said.

CLEAR MEASURES

Mr Vitai said he is not an economist, nor a theorist, but a practitioner. Therefore, the vision he presented to the selection committee must generate real impact, with clear measures that produce tangible results.

He said that if we continue to do things the same way, the Thai economy will remain sluggish for a long time.

"The traditional economic thinking has been that when the economy overheats, interest rates should be raised, and when the economy slows down, interest rates should be lowered. This is the normal cycle of an up-and-down economy," he said. "I don't believe we are currently in a normal economic down cycle. Therefore, simply lowering interest rates will likely not be enough to stimulate the economy this time. There must be measures that truly make an impact."

As a practitioner, he said his vision will not be purely in the form of policy, but he will propose a package of four to five practical measures that must be implemented.

He said he has been on the frontlines dealing with real problems, ranging from household debt among low-income individuals to access to credit for SMEs.

Therefore, any measures designed to solve problems must be realistically executable and effective in practice.

He cited an example of being a hands-on practitioner, referring to the "You Fight, We Help" debt-relief programme, in which the Government Savings Bank accounted for 33% of the participation across the entire system -- more than the larger commercial banks. This, he said, raises questions about whether there were flaws in how the measure was designed.

"The Bank of Thailand needs to be closely connected with society and stay close to the problems," Mr Vitai said.

PEOPLE-CENTRED

Mr Anusorn said monetary policy, exchange rate policy, financial institution supervision and payment systems must be developed and adjusted to align with the dynamics of the global economic and financial landscape. They must be capable of responding to the challenges posed by global economic conditions under the ongoing trade wars.

The administration of monetary policy and financial measures must not only ensure the stability of the economy and the financial system, but also support high-quality and sustainable economic growth. Financial measures must help to reduce inequality and promote fairness.

The role of the central bank needs to be adjusted to become more people-centred, Mr Anusorn said.

He said that having well-coordinated monetary and fiscal policies will lead to stronger Thai economic growth while keeping inflation within the target range, unlike the current situation in which inflation has fallen outside the target range. Most recently, headline inflation in May declined by 0.57% compared to the same period last year, marking the second consecutive month of negative inflation. However, core inflation remains in positive territory.

Thailand currently has the lowest inflation rate in Asean, while it ranks as the seventh lowest rate worldwide. It is projected that the average inflation rate for the full year will likely remain below 1%. This situation is increasingly pushing Thailand towards deflation, making it necessary to adjust monetary policy to reduce that risk.

Mr Anusorn noted that Thailand faces rising economic challenges and fiscal-monetary pressures, and he said he was committed to reforming the financial sector and monetary policy, and transforming the central bank to become more people-centred.