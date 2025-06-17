SET faces pressure from tariff developments

The Stock Exchange of Thailand performed well in early May after the Bank of Thailand cut its benchmark interest rate by another quarter-point in late April to 1.75%, the second reduction this year. First-quarter results that exceeded market expectations also helped sentiment.

The SET Index moved up to 1,221.34 points in mid-May, helped by news of a 90-day "truce" under which the US and China agreed to reduce their ruinous triple-digit tariffs on each other's goods. Despite the positive news, however, the index started sliding down, especially in the last week of May.

One factor was the rebalancing of market weightings in the influential MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) index, effective at the end of May. We had been expecting net outflows of around 12 billion baht, and on the last trading day of the month we saw the highest market turnover of more than 73 billion baht.

The SET ended the month at 1,149.18 points, down 4% from April, though average daily turnover was up 9.9% to 42.8 billion baht.

First-quarter GDP for Thailand grew 3.1% year-on-year, better than market expectations. But it probably will end up being the best quarter for this year. Exports grew from frontloading of shipments before US tariffs kicked in. We expect exports to slow down from now on and the second half could see negative figures as well.

We have also revised down our GDP growth targets for 2025 and 2026 to 1.6% and 1.4%, from previous forecasts of 2.1% and 1.8% respectively. We have a base assumption that the US tariff rate for Thailand will average 20% (from 36% announced earlier). This will be the main source of pressure on GDP growth for the next two years.

Meanwhile, central banks in several countries will have meetings this month, but we expect most will maintain their interest rates while waiting for a clearer picture of the trade war before making any moves. For the Bank of Thailand, we expect two more rate cuts, totalling 50 basis points, in the second half.

Another development will involve the government diverting the 157 billion baht it had reserved for another "digital wallet" handout to infrastructure and other projects that could more effectively improve domestic economic conditions.

Furthermore, our records show that June typically has a high probability -- around 80% -- of foreign investors being net sellers. An additional risk this month will involve heavily traded Delta Electronics Plc (DELTA). A market capitalisation weighting change for the SET50 and SET100 will reduce the influence of large-cap stocks and create a more balanced representation of the market. No single stock will have more than a 10% weighting within these indices. At the current price of DELTA, the weight is more than 10%. There could be risk that index funds will sell off DELTA to keep its weight below 10%.

JUNE PICKS

This month, we recommend stocks with limited impact from US tariffs and good potential for second-quarter earnings. We pick Bangkok Asset Management (BAM), Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), Electricity Generating Plc (EGCO) and SCGJWD Logistics (SJWD).

A new CEO took office at BAM in April, and we believe the change in management will help performance. Although its first-quarter net profit of 217 million baht was down 49% year-on-year and 59% quarter-on-quarter, in the second quarter BAM sold non-performing assets worth 1.4 billion baht and a special non-performing loan (NPL) collection of 2.8 billion baht. These will be realised in the second quarter and will boost profit to exceed our expectations for the year. Moreover, with better profit, we could expect it to pay a dividend of 0.64 baht a share for 2025 and drive the yield up to almost 10%. The lower interest rate environment will also benefit BAM's operations.

The share price of BDMS has dropped 13.1% so far this year. Its first-quarter profit was slightly higher than expectations, with foreign patients up 11% year-on-year. Management has lowered its revenue growth forecast to 4-6% from 7-8% this year, reflecting slow economic conditions. However, with the share price in the low zone, valuations are now attractive with a low downside for local funds as well.

EGCO has been one of our favourite stocks recently. WE note good earnings potential, a low price/earnings (PE) ratio of 6 times and a dividend yield of more than 6%. There had been concern about the impact a new nuclear plant in South Korea on EGCO's Paju power plant. But management confirms that with good cost management, Paju should continue to be competitive. Moreover, the company saw profit from sales of its investments in the Risec power plant in the US and the Boco Rock wind farm in Australia in the first quarter. It will seek further investment opportunities before giving out a special dividend, but will maintain its payout at not less than 40% of net profit. We are expecting a 6.50-baht dividend per share for 2025.

SJWD is another stock whose share price has dropped significantly, by 19.6% year-to-date. Its first-quarter profit was 366 million baht, surging 123% year-on-year and 97% quarter-on-quarter. This was better than our expectation due to a higher gross margin, rising from 12.8% to 14.3%, and lower sales and administrative expenses, including gains from land sales. The merger with with SCC is now bearing fruit. Automotive, cold storage and warehouse segments are all seeing growth this year. SJWD aims to increase the logistics portion from SCC from 60% to 65% this year. The company is also undertaking a share buyback amounting to 300 million baht, or 50 million shares from April to October. We believe SJWD will turn around this year.