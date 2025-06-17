RX Tradex Showcases Tech Future at Manufacturing Expo 2025 

Bangkok, 11 May 2025 – RX Tradex is gearing up to host its flagship annual event, Manufacturing Expo 2025, ASEAN’s most comprehensive event for the manufacturing and supporting industries. The show will feature seven specialised exhibitions, showcasing cutting-edge machinery and smart solutions from over 2,000 brands across 30 countries, with 21 international pavilions representing China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan (R.O.C.). Occupying BITEC Halls 98–104 from 18–21 June 2025, the event is expected to welcome more than 85,000 attendees.

Mrs Varaporn Dhamcharee, Managing Director of RX Tradex, stated that Thailand’s manufacturing sector has shown signs of growth, with the Federation of Thai Industries reporting a 15% increase in exports—valued at 2.6 trillion Thai Baht (THB) in Q1—primarily driven by computers and electronic components. Investment has also surged, with high-value sectors including digital, electronics, electrical appliances, automotive parts, renewable energy, and petrochemicals. According to the Board of Investment (BOI), foreign direct investment reached 267.6 billion Baht in the first quarter alone, led by China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan (R.O.C.). While these positive indicators signal a promising outlook, Thailand must still contend with the growing challenges of global trade tensions, which have intensified competition across the manufacturing landscape.

“As an organiser with over 40 years of experience serving Thailand’s industrial sector, RX Tradex is proud to present the 15th edition of its flagship event, Manufacturing Expo. We understand that for businesses to remain resilient, they need not only cutting-edge technology but also knowledge and networks—enabling entrepreneurs to effectively respond to both new opportunities and emerging challenges at any time. That’s why we’ve created this platform to equip entrepreneurs with the tools, insights, and connections needed to navigate both opportunities and challenges,” said Mrs Varaporn.

The expo will feature innovations from over 2,000 brands and five international pavilions from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan (R.O.C.), along with more than 100 seminar topics and invaluable business networking opportunities. This year’s event, taking place from 18–21 June 2025 at BITEC Bangna, will span over 45,000 square metres, occupying Halls 98–104 in their entirety. The show floor will be packed with technologies and resources designed to help entrepreneurs from every industrial sector come together to elevate all production lines within a single, all-encompassing event.

Manufacturing Expo 2025 is ASEAN’s most comprehensive exhibition dedicated to machinery, manufacturing technologies, and supporting industries—all brought together in a single, unified platform. This year’s edition will feature seven co-located specialised shows under one roof, including:

InterPlas Thailand – A dedicated exhibition for the plastics manufacturing industry, continuing its focus on sustainable production. Leading brands such as Haitian and Yizumi will present solutions, alongside demonstrations like scent-infused plastics by We Power Trade and plastic recycling innovations from Crutec, previously featured at global innovation events. InterMold Thailand – Showcasing advanced mould and mould part manufacturing. For the first time, two leading Japanese manufacturers—Sodick and Mitutoyo—will demonstrate a live integration of their flagship technologies: the EDM Wire Cut machine and the Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM). This exclusive collaboration is a key highlight, showcasing seamless interoperability between precision machining and advanced measurement systems. Automotive Manufacturing – A comprehensive exhibition of technologies for automotive parts manufacturing, covering internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), and next-generation mobility solutions. DKSH will debut in Thailand a symmetry-preserving robotic gripping system, which operates without vibration, distortion, or heat-related drift. Assembly & Automation Technology – A showcase of automation and robotics solutions for all industries. A highlight demonstration will be the “Ideal System” by Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation. For the first time, standalone EDM and CNC machines will be connected to a SCADA system, allowing visitors to visualise the core concept of Industry 4.0—where integrated systems communicate seamlessly to enable the creation of a truly smart factory. Surface & Coatings – An exhibition of advanced technologies for surface preparation, coating, and part painting. A highlight will be the AIR BLASTING MACHINE from Thai Sintokogio Co., Ltd., designed with a strong emphasis on operator health and safety. The machine features a specialised containment system that prevents paint mist from dispersing, making it both user-friendly and environmentally sustainable. NEPCON Thailand – A dedicated exhibition for professionals in the electronic components manufacturing sector. NEPCON Thailand will showcase the MYD10 Dispenser from Transtechnology—featuring an advanced non-contact automated fluid dispensing system widely used in PCBA and semiconductor applications. This high-precision system helps minimise defects and significantly boosts production efficiency. FacTech – An exhibition focused on factory and commercial building design, energy management, safety, and smart infrastructure systems. A highlight will be the “Easy Build” pre-engineered steel building system from Ayaravanich Co., Ltd., a specialist in modular warehouse construction. The system comprises factory-fabricated components that are assembled on-site using pre-engineered steel structures—customisable to meet each client’s specific design and operational needs.

In 2024, Manufacturing Expo attracted 83,600 visitors from the manufacturing sector. The 2025 edition is projected to draw at least 85,000 professionals.

Mrs Varaporn further highlighted that Manufacturing Expo 2025 will also feature a series of special showcase zones, including: