All Bangkok workers to get B400 minimum wage from July 1

Higher rate will also apply in most tourism venues nationwide, but help for employers offered

A waitress waits on a table at a restaurant in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

An increase in the daily minimum wage to 400 baht for all workers in Bangkok will take effect on July 1, the national wage committee said on Tuesday.

The 400-baht minimum rate will also apply to workers in most hotels and entertainment venues nationwide. Previously, it was limited to major tourist provinces and to upmarket hotels.

The current minimum wage in the capital and surrounding provinces is 372 baht a day. Elsewhere, rates range from 337 to 380 baht depending on the province. A 400-baht rate applies only in Phuket, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chachoengsao and the tourist island of Koh Samui.

A two-thirds majority of committee members backed the increases on Tuesday after three hours of debate, said chairman Boonsong Thapchaiyut, who is also the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Labour.

Mr Boonsong said the 400-baht daily wage would apply nationwide to selected businesses including two-star hotels and above, or those with over 50 rooms or a restaurant.

It would also cover entertainment venues nationwide registered under the Service Establishments Act, he said, adding that several parties suggested the hospitality sector would face limited impact from an increase under the current economic conditions.

“The wage adjustment begins with the tourism and service sectors where employers are less likely to feel financial pressure,” he said.

Pending cabinet approval, the proposal is expected to benefit about 700,000 workers nationwide.

To ease the financial burdens on business operators, the Ministry of Labour has initially coordinated with six commercial banks to make 30 billion baht available for soft loans, and it will consider additional measures to help those affected later, said Mr Boonsong.

He rejected speculation that the wage hike was aimed at encouraging Cambodian workers to stay in Thailand, saying the policy was not designed to benefit any particular group.

Since the most recent border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand began, Phnom Penh has been encouraging Cambodian workers to return home, promising they will be looked after.

The governing Pheu Thai Party campaigned for election in 2023 on a promise of paying a 400-baht minimum wage in all provinces, increasing to 600 baht by 2027. But it has met resistance from the independent wage committee and from employers, who say a single nationwide rate is not practical because economic conditions differ across the country.