Slowdown seen hitting hospitals in second half

A camera is used to help surgeons perform a heart surgery at Bangkok Hospital.

The hospital business in Thailand looks set to bear the brunt of the sluggish economy in the second half of this year, fuelled by global economic uncertainties, says Bangkok Hospital, a private hospital under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services.

Geopolitical conflicts, including the tensions in the Middle East caused by the Israel-Iran war, and worries over the impact of US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs and the subsequent trade war will affect the global economy, which will deal a further blow to the Thai economy, said Kriengkrai Hengrussamee, director of Bangkok Hospital.

The Thai economy is decelerating, causing people to be more cautious about spending money.

"The country's hospital sector is expected to encounter a negative impact of the stagnant economy more clearly from July," said Dr Kriengkrai.

Bangkok Hospital is aware of the ongoing territorial conflict between Thailand and Cambodia which threatens to affect Thai businesses.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services runs a 200-bed hospital offering treatments for non-complex diseases in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. It has yet to see any negative impacts from the border dispute on its healthcare business.

The group has also not seen any significant impacts caused by a new policy adopted among some countries in the Middle East that wish their nationals to seek treatment domestically.

Bangkok Hospital is now seeking new groups of patients who wish to receive medical treatment in Thailand. The hospital is targeting prospective patients in China, India and the Nordic countries.

These markets offer strong growth potential as people from these nations continue to visit Thailand, said Dr Kriengkrai.

The ratio of Thai and foreign patients visiting Bangkok Hospital currently stands at 130:50.

Revenue from Thai patients makes up 55% of total revenue, with the remaining 45% coming from foreigners.

Dr Kriengkrai expects the hospital's revenue to increase by 10% in 2025, driven by its specialised treatments for cancer and heart disorders.

The hospital recently launched two advanced surgical techniques for heart operations to serve patients suffering with heart disease.

Last year the hospital earned a total of 16 billion baht.