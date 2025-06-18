Banpu divests from 10 Japanese solar power plants

The Awaji solar farm, with installed capacity of 7.92MW, is among 10 solar power assets in Japan to be sold by Banpu Power.

Banpu Power Plc has decided to divest shares in 10 solar power plants in Japan worth 4.46 billion baht to optimise its portfolio of energy assets and ensure long-term expansion.

The facilities have a combined electricity generation capacity of 91.7 megawatts, based on Banpu's shareholding.

"The divestment is part of Banpu Power's strategic portfolio optimisation, aiming to maximise efficiency and reinforce the company's commitment to long-term sustainable growth," said chief executive Issara Niropas.

Banpu Power is balancing its portfolio between thermal and renewable energy projects in key strategic locations, he said.

The company operates 40 power plants and projects with a total equity-based capacity of 3.6 gigawatts.

Banpu Power wants to ensure sustainable growth in power generation and distribution across eight countries in Asia-Pacific, including Thailand, Laos, China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia and the US, with more than 80% of its power generation capacity allocated to power distribution in international markets.

Mr Issara said the company will divest the solar power assets through Banpu Renewable Singapore Pte, an associated company in which Banpu Power holds shares through Banpu Next Co.

The assets will be sold to Actis LLP, a London-based investment firm.

Banpu Next entered into an agreement for the disposal of its investment under the Tokumei Kumiai (TK) structure in 10 solar power plants in Japan. The transaction is expected to be completed within the third quarter.

The company uses TK as part of its investment strategy in renewable energy projects in Japan.

Under TK, local companies will serve as power plant operators while Banpu Next will only provide capital.

Following the divestment, Banpu Next retains a portfolio of fully operational solar power plants in Japan, with a TK interest-based capacity of 54MW.