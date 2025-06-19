Coalition split a threat to economy

Listen to this article

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has been feuding with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over control of the Interior Ministry. The Bhumjaithai Party announced its withdrawal from the coalition government on Wednesday night followed the leak of a phone conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and former Cambodian PM Hun Sen. (Bangkok Post graphics)

As political instability unfurls between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partner Bhumjaithai Party, it is likely to further dampen investor sentiment, compounding concerns amid the looming threat of a 36% US tariff on Thai exports.

FRAGILE ECONOMY

Poonyawat Sreesing, senior economist at Siam Commercial Bank's Economic Intelligence Center (SCB EIC), said the Thai economy has been pressured by political uncertainty for some time, but cannot withstand the severe shock from a House dissolution.

"I think we have to wait for a clearer picture regarding the cabinet reshuffle," he told the Bangkok Post, expressing hope the politicians can reach a compromise.

"I believe nobody wants to see a significant change [in politics] when the economy is so fragile and no buffer is available for a severe shock, unlike during the pandemic or a new election period."

With the cabinet likely to change, the government's major policies should be maintained to support the subdued economy, said Mr Poonyawat.

Yunyong Thaicharoen, chief economist and sustainability officer at SCB EIC, said a cabinet reshuffle should be done swiftly to minimise negative consequences on the economy.

"Political instability undermines confidence. In any political change, we hope it proceeds quickly and smoothly," he said.

Somchai Sittichaisrichart, managing director of IT product distributor SIS Distribution (Thailand) Plc, said political instability will adversely affect Thailand's already fragile economic conditions, including household debt, exports to the US and the tourism sector, particularly the Chinese market.

These factors could result in zero GDP growth or at best a 1% gain for the year, while also exacerbating national security concerns from external threats, he said.

While ongoing government IT projects are likely to proceed with bidding as planned, newly proposed IT initiatives for fiscal 2026 (beginning in October) may face delays, pending new ministerial directives, Mr Somchai said.

The most effective course of action would be to dissolve parliament and hold new elections, rather than allow an unstable government to undermine public confidence, he said.

In the IT sector, the workforce is expected to shift towards resilient growth markets, particularly in cloud computing and energy-efficient technologies.

Suebsak Suebpakdee, executive director and secretary-general of the Telecommunications Association of Thailand, said a change in the cabinet lineup is not expected to seriously affect the country's digital economy policies or alter state IT policy committees.

The government's digital policies should remain because they form a crucial pillar, he said.

Instead, the concern is a political change might affect related agencies in the policies they prioritise, said Mr Suebsak.

SIMPLY POLITICAL

Kiatanantha Lounkaew, a professor in the economics faculty at Thammasat University, said he did not expect a division between Pheu Thai and its conservative coalition partner Bhumjaithai, as he believed the two share many mutual interests.

However, the split likely involved some greater benefit that outweighed staying together, he said.

Pheu Thai's desire to take charge of the Interior Ministry, though the country's main problems are in the economy -- which the Interior Ministry is not directly involved with -- shows the purely political dimension of this cabinet reshuffle, said Mr Kiatanantha.

He said the composition of the new cabinet is crucial to the stability and credibility of the government.

If professionals are appointed, it will lift public confidence in the administration. But if appointments are made using personal connections or quota sharing, it will make the next election for Pheu Thai extremely difficult, said Mr Kiatanantha.

"If the new cabinet appointments are simply a trade-off of interests, the already fragile public trust in the government amid a tepid economy and the ongoing dispute with Cambodia will deteriorate even further," he said.

NO SURPRISE

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said it would not be surprised if the government continues with the cabinet reshuffle, but stressed political stability is needed to drive the economy.

"We believe the government will eventually change ministers. We just want capable persons who know how to work and fix economic problems at their roots," said Nava Chantanasurakon, vice-chairman of the FTI.

The government urgently needs to find ways to aid the economy, he said, which requires unity in the cabinet in order to gain trust from businesses and households.

"The FTI hopes the state's 157-billion-baht stimulus budget will generate employment and income, strengthening the country's long-term economic growth potential," said Mr Nava.

The federation's latest survey of 1,351 entrepreneurs across 47 industries in the FTI found major concerns about the domestic economy (64.2%), the global economy (61.2%) and the domestic political situation (50.3%).