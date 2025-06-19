SCB trims growth view amid cloudy outlook

The Thai economy may grow by only 0.8% this year, with a technical recession highly likely in the second half if the government fails to convince the US to lower its reciprocal tariff on Thai exports, while conflicts intensify in the Middle East.

SCB EIC, the research arm of Siam Commercial Bank, projects economic expansion of 1.5% this year, down from 2.5% in 2024, with growth slowing to 1.4% in 2026.

Exports are projected to slide 0.1% this year, down from 5.8% growth last year, followed by a drop of 0.8% next year.

Private investment is expected to contract by 2.2% this year, following a drop of 1.6% in 2024, said Yunyong Thaicharoen, chief economist and sustainability officer at SCB EIC.

"This slow growth reflects the effects of ongoing trade tensions, structural scars in the household and small business sectors, and growing constraints on fiscal policy. In the second half of this year, economic growth is projected to average less than 1%, with a risk of entering a technical recession due to weakening exports and investment," he said.

In the worst-case scenario, with the Thai government unable to convince the US to lower the reciprocal tariff from 36%, the Thai economy could expand by 0.8% if conflicts intensify in the Middle East, said Mr Yunyong.

Private investment is likely to continue contracting, pressured by heightened trade policy uncertainty, weakening domestic and external purchasing power, and declining business confidence.

These factors are prompting firms to delay investment decisions, despite the continued increase in investment promotion approvals by the Board of Investment, noted SCB EIC.

Meanwhile, tourism is expected to provide less support than previously anticipated. The forecast for foreign arrivals this year was slashed to 34.2 million, contracting from 35.5 million the previous year. This decrease was attributed to a plunge in Chinese visitors and more cautious spending behaviour among tourists amid the global economic slowdown.

The government's revised economic stimulus plan, with a budget of 157 billion baht redirected from the digital wallet scheme, may offer more targeted support to the economy, noted the research house.

However, any benefits are expected to materialise slowly and remain insufficient to trigger major growth, said SCB EIC.

The unit estimates the fiscal impulse from government spending will weaken in 2026, while public debt is projected to approach 70% of the GDP ceiling within 1-2 years. This trend could constrain the government's ability to implement further stimulus measures unless accompanied by fiscal reform, said Mr Yunyong.

SCB EIC anticipates the central bank may cut the policy rate two more times this year to 1.25%, easing tight financial conditions for an economy growing well below its potential.