Domestic oil prices in focus in talks with PM

Kongkrapan Intarajang (left), president and chief executive of PTT Plc, gestures during Ms Paetongtarn's visit to the Energy Ministry on Wednesday.

The Energy Ministry is working to allay concerns over the impact of the Israel-Iran war, pledging that authorities will continue to cap fuel prices, though this may require cutting the oil excise tax.

Domestic oil prices topped the agenda when Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the ministry on Wednesday to hold discussions with senior officials.

The premier wants to ensure energy authorities have measures to ease the impact of oil price fluctuations. Ms Paetongtarn also does not want the prices of electricity bills to increase.

The Oil Fuel Fund Office (Offo) is using the Oil Fuel Fund to control the retail prices of diesel, gasoline, and gasohol, a mix of gasoline and ethanol, said Prasert Sinsukprasert, energy permanent secretary, following the talks with Ms Paetongtarn.

Officials announced they would start decreasing diesel users' contributions to the fund by 0.5 baht a litre to maintain the retail price of diesel at 32 baht a litre.

Offo earlier decided to reduce the contributions from gasoline and gasohol users to the fund by 0.6 baht a litre in order to ease the financial burden for motorists, said Mr Prasert.

Reducing contributions from fuel users will be a major tool to control domestic oil prices as long as Dubai crude oil prices do not soar above US$80 a barrel, up from $75 per barrel at present, he said.

But if global crude oil prices exceed the $80 threshold, energy officials will hold talks with the Finance Ministry to discuss a reduction in excise tax, said Mr Prasert.

Excise tax on gasoline and gasohol currently ranges from 1.1-7.5 baht a litre while excise tax on diesel now stands at 6.92 a litre.

According to the Department of Energy Business, Thailand has sufficient oil for 60 days of use if energy supply is disrupted by the Israel-Iran war which threatens to affect oil transport.

The calculation of the period is based on the amount of oil for commercial purposes, oil that is being transported to Thailand by sea and refined oil reserves.

Mr Prasert said the country may need to increase its oil reserves should the Israel-Iran war escalate.