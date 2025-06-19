Thai business confidence slumps to 7-month low

The Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) fell to 88.1 points in May, the lowest level in seven months, as business confidence remains low, partly attributed to the impact of new geopolitical conflicts on the economy, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The indicator decreased for a third consecutive month after tallying 89.9 points in April.

"This shows that entrepreneurs' confidence in the economy has not improved," said Nava Chantanasurakon, vice-chairman of the FTI.

While the business sector has struggled to deal with weak consumer purchasing power and the sluggish domestic economy, a territorial dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has erupted, followed by the Israel-Iran war, which have added to entrepreneurs' worries.

Mr Nava said businesses are concerned about the escalating tensions in the Middle East as it will affect oil prices and trade, at least in the short term.

Global crude oil prices have increased since Israel launched air strikes on parts of Iran where the operations of its nuclear weapon programme are housed. This caused Iran to retaliate and the war looks set to intensify.

The conflict has sparked concerns that Iran may respond by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for international oil transport.

The FTI said the Thai-Cambodian dispute has also caused concern over its possible negative impact on Thai businesses.

"We are keeping a close watch on the development of these situations," said Mr Nava.

The impact of geopolitical conflicts has added to the economic challenges which Thailand is encountering. They include Washington's new tariff policy, low prices of agricultural products like rice, casava and palm, the oversupply of goods in China which has led to an influx of cheap imports into the Thai market, and high levels of household debt.

These events were among the factors causing an 8.34% year-on-year increase in local business closures between January and April 2025, said Mr Nava.

The establishment of new businesses also fell by 4.39% during this four-month period, he said.

The FTI has asked the government to help entrepreneurs affected by the US tariffs and the trade war by seeking new markets for them, providing liquidity-enhancing credit, and reducing production costs.

It said the government should also allocate funding to support productivity enhancement through modern technology for small and medium-sized enterprises, including the adoption of automation and robotic systems.