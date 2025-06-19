Leasing firms wary of tighter oversight

Listen to this article

Auto leasing companies are concerned central bank supervision of leasing and hire-purchase firms will push vulnerable borrowers towards informal lending. (Photo: Kitja Apichonrojarek)

Leasing firms have expressed concerns over the Bank of Thailand's move to bring auto leasing and hire-purchase businesses under its supervision, saying tighter rules could push vulnerable borrowers towards informal lending.

The central bank moved to tighten oversight of the non-bank sector by bringing auto leasing and hire-purchase businesses under the Financial Institution Business Act, with an amendment published in the Royal Gazette on June 5. The new law comes into effect on Dec 2 this year.

The landmark move, commonly referred to as the Leasing Royal Decree, aims to ensure fairer practices and stronger consumer protection across the sector. The central bank is set to issue detailed business guidelines covering fee structures, responsible lending, marketing practices, customer service standards, data privacy and complaint handling.

SET-listed Thitikorn (TK), which offers hire-purchase services for cars and motorcycles, warned against regulatory tightening in the past, such as the loan-to-value measures in the housing sector in 2019 and the more recent debt service ratio rules, which both made credit less accessible for prospective low-income borrowers.

If the new regulations are too strict, they could have unintended consequences, said Praphol Phornprapa, deputy managing director of TK.

"The biggest concern is overly rigid rules could drive consumers, especially potential motorcycle buyers with unstable incomes, towards informal lenders," he said.

While other operators shared similar views, some industry leaders welcomed the regulation.

"Stricter regulation will ultimately benefit consumers and create a fairer environment in the leasing and hire-purchase market, especially for cars and motorcycles," said Siwapong Boonsalee, managing director of Saksiam Leasing (SAK).

Saksiam's customer base is largely in the agricultural sector and should continue to see growth aligned with the economy, he said. The company targets 15% loan growth this year, maintaining its loan portfolio at 16.6 billion baht and controlling non-performing loans (NPL) at 2.5% of the portfolio.

KGI Securities (Thailand) analysed the potential impacts of the central bank's regulatory tightening on key non-bank lenders and found Muangthai Capital (MTC) is better positioned than peers due to its more diversified loan book focused on retail borrowers.

In contrast, Srisawad Corporation (SAWAD) faces greater regulatory risk, with 29% of its loan portfolio tied to motorcycle hire-purchase loans, compared with less than 10% for Tidlor Holdings (TIDLOR) and below 5% for MTC.

Despite MTC's strong fundamentals, KGI downgraded its price-to-earnings (PE) ratio from 14 times to 12.5 times, setting a new target price at 37.50 baht, with limited upside.

Meanwhile, the brokerage cut its 2025 and 2026 earnings forecasts for SAWAD by 17% and 13%, respectively, citing weaker market conditions. Second-quarter and full-year earnings for 2025 are expected to fall 15-20%. However, the stock's recent steep decline now presents a trading opportunity, noted KGI.

"The recent sell-off appears overdone. We set a new 2025 target price for SAWAD at 19 baht, down from 24 baht, offering enough upside to justify a buy rating," noted the brokerage.