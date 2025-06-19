Digital trade platform budget sought

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) is calling for a budget of 800 million baht to create a national digital trade platform to support exports.

The agency wants to create a digital system to support government export services, said Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, president of depa.

The export process involves many agencies, requiring complicated and time-consuming documentation from each. However, in some countries all the processes are integrated in one place, he said.

The planned platform would link all digital data related to export documentation, including the issuance of letters of credit and bills of lading for exports, financial documentation from banks and the Bank of Thailand, as well as a system connected to the Customs Department.

According to the plan, the main systems would comprise a transport system for shippers and the National Single Window by customs, said Mr Nuttapon.

State enterprise National Telecom previously expressed interest in developing the platform, but banks were concerned about data issues and wanted a central system, Mr Nuttapon said, after depa discussed the idea with relevant parties.

The related parties plan to join together to create a platform hosted by depa, said Mr Nuttapon.

Depa has proposed to the cabinet an urgent budget to create the platform, with the Thai Bankers' Association and the Thai National Shippers' Council able to jointly invest in the initiative.

The system will enable small and medium-sized enterprises to export faster, he said.

In a related development, Mr Nuttapon said depa requested a budget of more than 3 billion baht for its operations in fiscal 2026, but received only 1.3 billion baht.

Last fiscal year the agency obtained a budget of 1.8 billion baht.

As a result, the implementation of many projects in fiscal 2026 depends on disbursement from the government's central budget to serve its mission of driving the digital economy at the national level, Mr Nuttapon said.

There are several projects to be implemented in fiscal 2026, including Smart City-Digital Municipality, which aims to push 100 municipalities into the government cloud system and the AI Transformation project that selects startups specialised in AI to directly help the business sector, especially SMEs.

Another project is Smart Ambulance, a pilot project for 5G smart ambulances that connect with doctors via a real-time system. The project expects to deploy 200 vehicles nationwide, said Mr Nuttapon.

Other projects include: development of gaming and animation entrepreneurs; support for durian farmers using a traceability system to help farmers register and link data to export systems; efforts to address durian oversupply and counterfeiting; and world-class startup festivals to attract and create opportunities for Thai startups.