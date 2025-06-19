HK Express optimistic on passenger prospects

During the first five months of 2025, HK Express increased flight capacity between Thailand and Hong Kong by 30%.

Amid ongoing safety concerns among Chinese visitors, HK Express, a low-cost carrier owned by Cathay Pacific Group, is anticipating a record high of 1 million passengers for its flights operating between Hong Kong and Thailand.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that the first choice for travel among Chinese people remains within Asia-Pacific.

During the first five months of this year, HK Express increased flight capacity between Thailand and Hong Kong by 30%, serving more than 400,000 passengers, chief executive Jeanette Mao told the Bangkok Post at IATA's annual general summit.

The airline shuttles passengers from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) of China to destinations in Southeast Asia, including Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

Typically, one in every four passengers comes from cities located in the GBA, such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Zhuhai.

In addition, more Thais are visiting Hong Kong and China thanks to the visa-free scheme, she said.

Ms Mao said the airline is cooperating with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote Thailand, with an expectation that more than 1 million passengers will travel on the routes it operates this year.

In 2024, the number of flights operated by HK Express grew by 46% as it became the fastest-growing airline, she said.

The airline is aiming for 30% growth this year, driven by expansion in Southeast Asia and China, which account for 30% and 65% of all the carrier's flights, respectively.

Emerging destinations include Vietnam, as the airline launched flights to Nha Trang in April.

However, the airline reported a HK$400-million (1.65-billion-baht) loss in 2024, due to intense pricing competition. Some of its Airbus A320neo aircraft were still grounded last year due to Pratt & Whitney engine problems.

Ms Mao said this year's challenges remain with a surging number of regional flights that have put pressure on the airline's yield, as well as the broader geopolitical tensions, the US's tariff policies, along with aviation supply chain disruption.

The second terminal at Hong Kong airport is being renovated, which could help strengthen the airline's services via new facilities, such as self-service check-in kiosks and automated boarding gates.

DECLINING CONFIDENCE

Xie Xingquan, regional vice-president of North Asia at IATA, said Chinese demand for outbound trips remains strong, though the ongoing global trade war and some travel restrictions have frustrated travellers.

Mr Xie said Asia-Pacific will remain the first option for Chinese tourists this year, not long-haul destinations such as the US.

He said the easing of visa rules helps lift tourism exchanges. For instance, Shanghai gained a significant increase in foreign arrivals after the Chinese government granted visa-free travel to more countries.

Last month, the TAT hosted a "Sawasdee Nihao" campaign, inviting over 400 Chinese travel agents to attend business matching and product inspection activities in Thailand.

Zhou Ting, vice-president of Xiamen Mingtu International Travel Agency, said although the company has confidence in Thai tourism, most of its clients are still concerned about visiting Thailand.

Clients selecting Thailand now account for only 5% of all its customers, down from 30% prior to the pandemic.

Mr Zhou said the expense of taking a trip to Singapore or Japan is twice as expensive as taking a trip to Thailand. Nevertheless, Chinese tourists are still eager to choose those countries over Thailand.

Stephen Guo, a manager at Guangdong Xingtianxia International Travel Service, which focuses on the Guangzhou market, said the company used to have Chinese tourists travelling to Thailand every day, but the number has declined to just two groups per week.

Despite an aggressive discount to 2,699-2,999 yuan (12,226-13,585 baht) per person for a six-day and five-night package, including air ticket, compared with the 4,000-yuan package sold prior to 2019, Chinese consumers are still hesitant to make a purchase.

Mr Guo said restoring tourist confidence requires collaboration between the two governments, as well as the help of Chinese media and social influencers.

After the campaign, Thailand could still expect more Chinese tourists during the Golden Week Holiday in October, he said.