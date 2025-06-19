Mid-year outlook: Investing in a multi-polar world

Listen to this article

May saw the best return for the S&P 500 index since November 2023, which is remarkable given that it coincided with a rise in long-term US Treasury yields. In fact, the yield on both 10- and 30-year Treasuries rose by almost 30 basis points in May, ending the month at 4.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

This phenomenon also extended further east, with equities posting positive performance figures in May despite rising bond yields, albeit to a lesser extent relative to their US counterparts.

The US dollar remains the most prominent asset not caught up in the risk-on sentiment. Despite rising US bond yields, the US Dollar Index ended the month slightly in the red, still trading close to the lows posted in mid-April. Fiscal concerns are moving back to the forefront for investors, following the US House of Representatives' approval of President Trump's "big, beautiful bill".

The proposed extension of tax cuts without matching spending cuts would widen the fiscal deficit, potentially pushing long-term bond yields higher as investors demand more compensation for taking on fiscal risk.

While equity markets can typically accommodate gradually rising yields when supported by improving growth prospects, history suggests a turning point near the 5.0% mark for 10-year yields. Beyond that level, the positive correlation between equity and bond prices tends to reverse, as higher borrowing costs weigh on valuations and corporate profitability.

Looking at the second half of 2025, policy uncertainty and fiscal concerns remain key challenges for the US economy. However, the shift away from planned fiscal tightening and markets' reduced reaction to tariff developments could offer near-term relief.

Admittedly, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his team are working hard to make everyone believe the president's "Liberation Day" tariff escalation was just one big misunderstanding in order to restore trust in US capital markets and convince the global investment community the US remains the place where global capital is treated best.

HIGH VOLATILITY

In our opinion, the traditional dominance of US assets is being challenged, creating demand for opportunities across other regions. We expect volatility to remain high and continue to see short-term upswings in the US stock market as opportunities to further diversify investment portfolios into non-US assets.

US stocks still remain part of a well-diversified portfolio, albeit with a focus on sectors and areas where the US offers unique investment opportunities, such as selected US large caps.

Europe is better positioned for growth, with low inflation, fiscal stimulus and room for further monetary policy easing.

Increased defence and infrastructure spending should also lift long-term growth prospects, benefiting financials and infrastructure names, as well as selected mid-cap companies in Germany and Switzerland.

In China, market consolidation is likely to persist until trade negotiations and strong domestic policies catalyse another rally in the second half. For now the focus should be on dividend and domestic-demand stocks.

India remains an attractive structural growth story, driven by favourable demographics and an improving business environment, making it an ideal choice for portfolio diversification.

Fixed-income markets have been volatile this year, leading to an increase in the term premium for US government bonds, making long-duration strategies riskier. We favour quality investment-grade bonds of moderate duration, which remain attractive for buy and hold investors.

Higher-quality emerging market hard currency corporate debt has also shown remarkable resilience recently, while floating-rate notes remain an interesting cash alternative. Investors with a higher risk appetite may also find opportunities in financial subordinated debt.

PRIVATE EQUITY

During market dislocations, private equity offers opportunities for long-term investors to acquire stakes in growing, profitable companies at attractive valuations through distressed selling and consolidation opportunities.

Market-neutral hedge funds are also a key tool for capital preservation in volatile markets, utilising quantitative, equity long/short, or multi-strategy approaches to generate returns that are uncorrelated with the market and minimise potential drawdowns.

On the other hand, private infrastructure combines steady cash flows from essential services with long-term growth prospects driven by emerging themes such as digitisation and deglobalisation, making it inherently defensive. The key here is to optimise one's alternative asset allocation by diversifying across strategies and managers to reduce correlation and increase portfolio resilience.

In the near term, the 800-pound gorilla in the room remains the path of the US Treasury 10-year yields, a key indicator which many believe made the US administration blink back in April. In our baseline scenario, a modest increase in 10-year yields to 4.5% over the next 12 months should remain manageable for equity markets if inflation expectations stay anchored.

Furthermore, yield levels are likely to be naturally capped -- either through renewed demand from private investors or, if necessary, intervention from the Federal Reserve.

In short, while bond markets may need to reprice some fiscal risk, the base-case outlook suggests that yields will rise in a controlled manner, limiting downside pressure on equities.