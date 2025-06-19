Thai negotiators target EU trade deal by year-end

The Thai Minister of Commerce says it wants to finalise free trade agreements (FTAs) with the EU and South Korea this year.

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN), said the department will accelerate talks in the second half of this year in order to reach deals with the trading partners.

The DTN aims to complete the Thailand-EU and Thailand-South Korea FTA deals later this year, while the Asean-Canada deal is expected to be concluded in 2026.

Ms Chotima said that in the wake of the new US tariffs, all countries are accelerating negotiations, recognising that FTAs are vital to open up new markets.

"Negotiations now are likely not as difficult as before. Anything that can be compromised or stepped back on should be done to ensure the success of the negotiations," said Ms Chotima.

She said the Thailand-EU FTA has already had five rounds of negotiations, with the sixth round planned for later this month.

The negotiation framework includes 20 chapters, four of which have been completed. Upcoming discussions will focus on market access for goods, followed by services, investment, and government procurement.

This FTA is recognised for its high standards, potentially exceeding those of previous agreements. The government is committed to addressing all stakeholders' concerns to ensure the greatest benefits for Thailand, Ms Chotima said.

Moreover, Thailand-South Korea FTA negotiations have recorded significant progress and both nations aim to conclude the deal this year.

Ms Chotima said the Asean-Canada FTA also follows high standards, and efforts are making substantial progress. It is expected to be concluded next year. The success of this deal will create opportunities for Thai businesses in the North American market.

Meanwhile, the FTA negotiations between Thailand and the United Arab Emirates remain at the same stage and both sides will explore further discussions to finalise the deal.

Ms Chotima said the department will work to maximise the use of existing FTAs, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in leveraging these agreements for exports.

Ongoing efforts include establishing an FTA fund to assist those affected by trade liberalisation, which is currently under review by the Finance Ministry.