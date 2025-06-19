EVA Wins SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline Certification Tenth Year in a Row

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (June 18, 2025) – SKYTRAX, an airline and airport review and ranking site, unveiled its “2025 World Airline Awards” at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. President Clay Sun attended on behalf of EVA Air, which was awarded SKYTRAX’s Five-Star Airline certification for the tenth consecutive year and accepted several of the SKYTRAX’s honours, including 11 of the airline’s awards, first for “Best Economy Class Catering” and “World's Cleanest Airline”.

“EVA Air has been recognised with the SKYTRAX’s Five-Star Airline certification for 10 consecutive years since 2016. In our ongoing pursuit of excellence, EVA Air strives to deliver the best every time, which is no easy feat,” said EVA President Clay Sun. “On behalf of EVA Air, we are deeply grateful to global travellers and the professional judges for recognising our team's unwavering efforts and commitment to high-quality services. I also want to acknowledge the dedication and contributions of every employee. This honour belongs to every colleague, and I am deeply proud. Looking ahead, EVA Air will continue to pursue progress and exceed expectations, delivering safer, more comfortable, innovative and enjoyable flight experiences for all passengers.”

EVA Air continues to enhance its onboard software and hardware services, officially launching the new fourth-generation Premium Economy Class seats on Boeing 787-9 this year. These upgraded seats feature the industry's most spacious 42-inch front and rear seat spacing with the cradle motion recline mechanism, adjustable footrests and armrests, and 15.6-inch high-resolution widescreen monitors, delivering a luxurious and comfortable experience for passengers.

In terms of catering, EVA Air continues to bring fresh ideas to the in-flight dining experience, combining unique dishes from various countries, exquisite plate arrangements, and creative combinations. New, diversified menus are regularly introduced to suit the tastes of passengers from all over the world. Additionally, EVA Air remains attentive to every detail in the cabin, adhering to the principle of providing passengers with a clean and comfortable onboard environment. As a result, it has repeatedly been recognised as the "World's Cleanest Airline".

EVA Air is the first airline in Taiwan to offer 24/7 customer service, offering around-the-clock support in both Chinese and English for a more convenient passenger experience. In addition, EVA Air currently offers passengers 30 minutes of complimentary inflight Wi-Fi and starting in July, the service will be upgraded for Infinity MileageLands members. All EVA Air Infinity MileageLands members flying onboard the Boeing 777-300 ER, Boeing 787, and Airbus A330-300 aircraft will enjoy free Wi-Fi for the entire journey. As a limited-time special, free WiFi service will be available to all passengers (including non-members) from July to September. After September, the free Wi-Fi service will only be for Infinity MileageLands members.

SKYTRAX derives its annual “2025 World Airline Awards” from an international passenger survey measuring satisfaction with individual air travel experiences. The organisation launched online questionnaires that reached hundreds of countries and more than 22 million travellers to evaluate services from airports to cabins for over 325 airlines and airports.

EVA has repeatedly won SKYTRAX “Global Airline Awards.” Its rankings and the associated categories are:

