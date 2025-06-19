Thailand Wellness Expo 2025 Promotes Holistic Wellbeing 

Bangkok, 19 June 2025 – PMG Corporation, Thailand’s leading organiser of business solutions and events, proudly presents the Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo 2025—a one-stop health, beauty, and lifestyle exhibition poised to generate over THB 120 million in economic value. The four-day event will run from 26 to 29 June 2025 at Hall 101, BITEC Bangna, and is expected to energise health-conscious individuals, entrepreneurs, and wellness professionals nationwide.

Miss Narintip Viriyabanditkul, CEO of PMG Corporation, outlined the company’s ambition to position Thailand as a global health and medical hub through a platform that not only showcases industry innovations but also promotes sustainable living.

“We are honoured to collaborate with key partners from both the public and private sectors—including the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Department of Business Development (DBD), Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), SME D Bank, EXIM Bank, TCG, and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC)—to elevate Thailand’s wellness industry,” said Miss Narintip. “This event is not just about business; it’s about sharing solutions that improve lives.”

The expo will feature nine themed zones, offering a comprehensive look at modern wellness and healthcare trends, including:

Healthcare & Medical Industry Zone: Featuring 170+ exhibitors, this zone will present innovations from leading names such as Quantum Med, SI WA NO’s 3D Body Scanner, CH9 Airport Hospital, 120 Wellness Villa Clinic, and Ramathibodi Hospital.

Featuring 170+ exhibitors, this zone will present innovations from leading names such as Quantum Med, SI WA NO’s 3D Body Scanner, CH9 Airport Hospital, 120 Wellness Villa Clinic, and Ramathibodi Hospital. Future Food & Food Supplement Zone: Showcasing next-generation nutrition and dietary supplements for today’s health-conscious consumer.

Showcasing next-generation nutrition and dietary supplements for today’s health-conscious consumer. Skincare Zone: A haven for beauty lovers, highlighting anti-ageing breakthroughs and eco-friendly products like durian-infused skincare from the EEC.

A haven for beauty lovers, highlighting anti-ageing breakthroughs and eco-friendly products like durian-infused skincare from the EEC. Digital Health Zone: Introducing wearable tech, wellness apps, and digital tools designed for smart living.

Introducing wearable tech, wellness apps, and digital tools designed for smart living. Wellness Zone: Emphasising integrative medicine, spa treatments, Thai traditional healing, wellness tourism, and community homestays in the EEC.

Emphasising integrative medicine, spa treatments, Thai traditional healing, wellness tourism, and community homestays in the EEC. Fitness & Lifestyle Zone: Focused on cutting-edge fitness gear, activewear, and personalised training programmes.

Focused on cutting-edge fitness gear, activewear, and personalised training programmes. Specialised Zones: Including Jin Wellbeing County for senior living, a Bank & Investor Zone offering funding support, and a curated Food Zone serving health-focused cuisine.

More Than Just an Exhibition

The event will also include expert talks, wellness panels, and business matching sessions with global partners from China, India, Japan, and beyond. Leading doctors, researchers, and influencers will share insights on key health topics such as hormones, genetics, menopause, stem cells, and future therapies.

The Department of Business Development will feature 30 top-tier Thai spa and wellness brands, while the EEC Office will spotlight regional innovation and entrepreneurship through 20+ curated booths.

Miss Narintip added:

“Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo 2025 will be more than a trade fair—it will be a vibrant community where consumers, business leaders, and investors can connect, learn, and grow together. We aim to meet the evolving needs of a new generation that values holistic self-care and wellbeing.”