Coup fears mount amidst turbulence

Thailand's economy could face its greatest risk if political changes occur in ways that do not follow democratic processes, warns a Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) economist.

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a research fellow at TDRI, said there are four possible scenarios for Thailand's political change: a minority government following the Bhumjaithai Party's withdrawal from the coalition; appointing a new prime minister; holding new elections or dissolving the House of Representatives; or a political change that does not follow democratic means.

"It remains unclear which of the four scenarios will materialise," he said.

"However, if the change occurs through non-democratic means, it would have the most severe consequences for the economy because it could lead to protests and violence."

This situation is being monitored and could affect trade negotiations with the US, said Mr Nonarit.

As for the first three scenarios, the impacts would be less severe, but they would still hinder the government's ability to implement policy effectively, he said.

TDRI forecasts Thai economic growth of 1.5% this year, which Mr Nonarit described as perhaps the best-case scenario.

He said this forecast is lower than the 1.8% growth predicted by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), and is based solely on the expected impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff measures.

Other emerging factors, such as the conflict between Israel and Iran and domestic political instability stemming from border disputes with Cambodia, were not included, said Mr Nonarit.

Therefore, if trade negotiations with the US are unsuccessful, or Thai political changes unfold, or risks grow from a weak Chinese economy flooded by oversupply, these factors will further weaken the Thai economy, he said.

"Thus, a 1.5% growth rate this year may actually be the best we can hope for," said Mr Nonarit.

If negotiations with the US result in a positive outcome, meaning a uniform tariff rate is set at 10% for all countries and the final tariff rate for Thailand is not higher than that of its competitors, this would be beneficial for Thailand, he said.

The NESDC, the official body responsible for reporting Thai economic growth, previously predicted GDP expansion of 1.3-2.3% this year.

In the first quarter of 2025, the agency reported Thai economic growth of 3.1% year-on-year, before the impact of Trump's tariff measures were felt.