Chamber alarmed by the economy

The Thai Chamber of Commerce says the Thai economy is in a serious and risky position, as it urged the government to resolve political issues as soon as possible by following constitutional principles.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the chamber, said chamber members have not yet had a formal meeting to discuss the effects of a leaked phone call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, the former Cambodian premier, on the Thai economy.

He said Thailand already faced significant economic hurdles prior to this incident, including geopolitical tensions, reciprocal tariffs from the US, and the Israel-Iran conflict.

Moreover, Thailand's tourism sector is struggling as fewer Chinese tourists are visiting, while the government's budget shortfalls have caused additional public debt of 150 billion baht, and the capital market is stagnating.

Mr Poj said it is important for the government to address political issues quickly to provide clarity on Thailand's political landscape.

The government should work to align the interests of all stakeholders, both domestically and internationally, as clarity is vital to propel Thailand's economic recovery, he said.

Given the current political uncertainties, the economy cannot progress, said Mr Poj.

"I'm not going to say whether the parliament should be dissolved or the prime minister should step down, as the chamber remains apolitical. However, it's important for the government to reach a decision that is acceptable to all parties involved," he said.

Mr Poj said the premier resigning could affect government operations and the tariff negotiations between Thailand and the US, which are at a crucial stage. If the negotiations are not finalised by July 8, it could harm the country's trade and exports.

If the prime minister chose to dissolve parliament, a caretaker government could manage operations for 3-6 months, possibly maintaining the momentum of the economy for at least 2-3 months, he said.

Regarding street protests, Mr Poj said as long as they remain peaceful, they are not a significant concern because they are common in Thailand.

"Our key concern at this moment is the clarity and stability of politics that prioritise national interests," he said.

"It's crucial to establish this stability through processes that respect the principles of constitutional law."

The political uncertainty may not impact the country's economy as some local firms are largely immune to it, said Pun Paniangvait, general manager of Thai President Foods Plc, the manufacturer of Mama instant noodles.

"Governments may change, but our business continues as usual," he said.

However, Mr Pun said he hopes the government will not introduce any measures that impact business operations, such as raising the minimum wage, as this kind of measure should be thoroughly assessed for its potential impact.