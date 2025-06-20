AIS serves up early bird EPL package deals

Advanced Info Service (AIS) believes its English Premier League (EPL) broadcast packages are widely accessible to all audiences, mitigating viewing on pirate channels, according to Pratthana Leelapanang, chief consumer business officer.

He said roughly 2 million people regularly watch the EPL via pirate channels.

AIS is continuing to develop the AIS Play streaming platform to become the largest entertainment hub in Thailand, offering entertainment and sports content, said Mr Pratthana.

"Usage data reflects this success, as more than 16.4 million AIS customers accessed entertainment content through our network, with an average viewing time of five hours a day," he said.

"This underscores that our digital platform truly resonates with Thai audiences."

Among the packages is Play Monomax Standard, which streams every EPL match during the season for AIS mobile customers (postpaid and prepaid) and AIS 3BB FIBRE3 fixed broadband users.

The package is now available via an early bird offer through Aug 9 at 199 baht for a monthly package (normally 299 baht a month) or 1,999 baht for an annual package (normally 2,999 baht a year).

AIS Play will broadcast live all 380 EPL matches throughout the coming season, as well as 63 matches from the FA Cup, 51 matches from the Fifa Club World Cup, six matches from the Summer Series, as well as the highly anticipated FA Community Shield.

In addition, through partnerships with Gulf Development and Jasmine International, AIS secured exclusive broadcasting rights to every division of the Thai League, including Thai Leagues 1, 2 and 3, as well as domestic cup tournaments such as the Thai FA Cup and Thai League Cup, the U-21 Youth League, and Women's Leagues 1 and 2.

These matches are available for free countrywide via AIS Play, with no subscription required.

AIS Play plans to expand its content portfolio this year with premium programming from around the world, said Mr Pratthana.