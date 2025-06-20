Power Mall upbeat on AI-equipped products

Listen to this article

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, Power Mall, a chain under The Mall Group, remains confident that high-end, AI-equipped products will contribute to its business growth.

Ratchata Suttapattanon, chief business officer of specialty business at The Mall Group, said Power Mall continues to target premium consumers with strong purchasing power who demand premium items, such as 75-inch TVs.

Premium products now account for 70% of the company's products, and 50% of these premium products are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI).

Mobile phones, laptops, and TVs are the top-selling categories embedded with AI features, he said.

When it comes to manufacturers, major brands are launching AI-powered products, said Mr Ratchata.

He said if brands don't add value through innovation, they will be forced to rely on price competition and other marketing campaigns.

To stand out in a competitive market, Power Mall is focusing on offering value-added items, such as AI-equipped products.

These items carry higher price points that can support business growth, even during economic uncertainty, said Mr Ratchata.

He said for the second half of the year, the company expects continued momentum as more brands unveil AI-equipped and premium devices. The high-income consumer segment is expected to continue to drive sales.

Furthermore, upcoming product launches, such as new AI-powered laptops and the release of Apple's latest smartphone, are expected to provide a boost to the entire electronics market.

He said he hopes the government will reintroduce economic stimulus measures, such as the "Easy E-Receipt" programme, which allowed individuals to deduct up to 50,000 baht from their personal income tax.

He also suggested that the programme's limitations should be revised.

Power Mall is set to launch the Power Mall Electronica Showcase, the largest AI-focused electronics showcase of the year. The event brings together a comprehensive range of AI-powered products across all segments, with a promotional campaign for consumers.

The showcase will take place from June 19 to Aug 20, 2025, at branches of Power Mall.