KKP forges partnership with Goldman Sachs unit

Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group (KKP) has partnered with Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) in a move to sustain the growth of its wealth management business over the next five years.

KKP, a leading provider of wealth management services in Thailand, has consistently grown its assets under management (AUM) since 2005.

At the end of 2024, KKP's AUM tallied 895 billion baht, with an average annual growth rate of 16% over the past two decades, said Narit Kosalatip, managing director and head of wealth management at Kiatnakin Phatra Securities, a KKP subsidiary.

"We expect our total AUM to reach 1 trillion baht by the end of this year, driven by the positive outlook for the wealth management sector, particularly offshore investments," said Mr Narit.

"Our goal is to maintain the annual growth rate at 16% for 3-5 years."

Global exposure accounts for a relatively small portion of KKP's AUM, amounting to 169 billion baht or 18.9% of the 895 billion.

The remaining 726 billion baht, or 81.1%, is invested in Thai assets, presenting a significant opportunity to increase offshore investments for the company's wealthy clients, he said.

Mr Narit said the strategic partnership between KKP and GSAM should enhance offshore investment opportunities for Thai investors, while helping the company achieve its AUM growth targets.

Under the partnership model, KKP will leverage GSAM's global investment expertise to provide Thai investors access to world-class assets.

Through diversified multi-asset portfolio strategies, Thai clients can invest in both traditional and alternative assets, including liquidity solutions, fixed income, public equity, private equity, private credit and real estate.

In light of heightened market volatility and declining global asset prices, largely driven by US tariff policies, some wealthy clients have taken a wait-and-see approach, opting to hold more cash while awaiting greater clarity, he said.

The growth in wealth among Thailand's wealthy individuals has slowed because of rising uncertainties, though their overall wealth remains intact, said Mr Narit.

Sabrina Gan, managing director at GSAM, said the partnership offers Goldman Sachs a valuable opportunity to expand its wealth management footprint in Thailand, where investors are increasingly looking for global investment opportunities.

"Combining GSAM's international investment expertise with KKP's local market knowledge will give Thai investors access to world-class assets and enable them to build more diversified and resilient portfolios," she said.

GSAM oversees around US$2.9 trillion in assets and ranks among the world's top five alternative asset managers, with investments across 30 countries.