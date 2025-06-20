Tisco bullish on global bonds funds

Tisco Bank says investors should increase their allocation in global bonds, citing their potential to deliver returns of up to 8% amid rising global economic uncertainty and the risk of renewed US trade tariffs.

Nuttakrit Laothaweesup, senior director of Tisco Wealth Investment Advisory, said the global economy is teetering on the brink of recession, weighed down by unresolved trade disputes, particularly between the US and its trading partners, as well as signs of economic deceleration in multiple regions.

A temporary suspension of certain US tariffs is set to expire on July 9, potentially reintroducing cost pressures to global supply chains.

The ongoing trade negotiations remain highly uncertain, with many countries lacking clear agreements.

Meanwhile, economic indicators such as Purchasing Managers' Index figures have fallen below the 50-point threshold in several countries, a signal of contracting industrial activity.

"Global bonds offer diversification benefits and can serve as a hedge against recession risks," he said.

"Unlike domestic bond funds, global bond portfolios often span multiple regions and currencies, offering resilience against localised economic shocks."

Bond yields have risen to levels that are now attractive for investors seeking both high income and capital gains, which is important in a climate where inflation in many countries is moderating, giving central banks more room to adopt accommodative policies, said Mr Nuttakrit.

"We recommend investors consider global bond funds as a strategic asset class, which delivered average returns of around 8% over a 12-month period during recessions in the past year," he said.

Over the past 30 years, in the six months before a global recession, the average bond return was around 5%, while the return in the six months following a recession was about 3%. That resulted in a 12-month average return of 8%.

The yield-to-maturity of global bond indices is roughly 3.6% per year, more than double Thailand's average bond yield of 1.7%.

Moreover, investors could benefit from further price appreciation if global interest rates continue to decline, said Mr Nuttakrit.

Looking ahead, he said if trade talks fail to make progress, there is a risk of elevated tariffs as announced on April 2, which could disrupt global supply chains and increase business costs across industries.

The tariff uncertainty may delay corporate investment or cause job cuts and declining profitability for listed companies due to rising import costs, said Mr Nuttakrit.

"The stock market remains vulnerable, especially if economic data for the current quarter disappoints investors, as a result of renewed import taxes," he said.

During a period of slowing economic growth and heightened geopolitical risks, Tisco's investment outlook underscores the importance of portfolio resilience and the strategic role of global bonds in a volatile macroeconomic environment, said Mr Nuttakrit.