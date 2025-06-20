Vietnam Q2 GDP growth estimated at 7.6% y/y, deputy PM says

FILE PHOTO: Labourers work at Hung Viet garment export factory in Hung Yen province, Vietnam, Dec 30, 2020. (Reuters)

HANOI - Vietnam's gross domestic product is expected to have grown 7.6% in the second quarter from a year earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh told parliament on Friday.

Binh said annual growth for the first half is estimated at 7.3%, adding it would be a "big challenge" to reach this year's growth target of 8%.

He said Vietnam is seeking to maintain harmonious trade relations with the United States and China, its two largest trading partners.

Vietnam has been holding negotiations with the US to strike a deal that would allow Vietnamese goods to avoid a 46% tariff rate, imposed largely as a result of its big trade surplus with Washington.

"Vietnam is doing its best to avoid the US's 46% reciprocal tariffs on its products," Binh said. "We don't assume that the tariff will take effect."

To meet this year's GDP target, Vietnam has been seeking to "renew" its existing growth drivers, including exports, manufacturing, public investment and foreign direct investment, Binh said.

He added that Vietnam is also seeking new growth drivers, including green investment as well as high-tech industries like semiconductors.