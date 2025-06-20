Cambodian visitor numbers down 48% since border clash

Border closures affecting overland travel, even as more Cambodians shift focus to Vietnam

An aerial view of the Ban Hat Lek border with Cambodia in Khlong Yai district of Trat province in eastern Thailand. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

The number of Cambodian tourists visiting Thailand has plunged by 48% this month due to border closures, weakening a market that has slowed since last year, though Thai AirAsia reports a strong load factor on flights from Bangkok to Cambodia.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said arrivals from Cambodia in the first five months of this year totalled 197,658, down 14% year-on-year, with daily arrivals averaging 1,200.

However, when the borders closed on June 7 in response to rising tensions, Cambodian arrivals plummeted by 44% and continue to decline, with the largest dip of 81% occurring on June 14, she said.

So far in June, the Cambodian market has contracted by 48% to 14,758, of which 48% travelled by air and 51.9% via land borders.

Last year Cambodian arrivals totalled 553,060, decreasing 5% from 2023, with daily arrivals averaging 1,500.

The TAT said the decline in numbers before the border clash was largely attributed to the sluggish Cambodian economy.

With more convenient transport on new roads connecting Vietnam and Cambodia as well as cheaper travel costs, many Cambodians shifted their preferred tourism destination from Thailand to Vietnam, according to the agency.

Ms Thapanee said that while the overall tourism outlook has not been affected by the border disputes, TAT domestic offices in nearby provinces continue to monitor the situation, including in Surin, Sa Kaeo and Trat.

Ubon Ratchathani reported a minor impact at some tourist attractions as visitors are concerned about safety, leading people to postpone their trips during the first week of the conflict, according to the TAT.

Some of the affected attractions include Phu Prasat Historical Park in Nam Yuen district, located in the Yod Dom Wildlife Sanctuary, which is part of the Phanom Dong Rak mountain range near the Chong An Ma checkpoint.

Hotels in Sa Kaeo reported a ripple effect as guests who typically stay overnight in the province before entering Cambodia, especially Indonesians, could not travel via the Ban Khlong Luek checkpoint.

Ms Thapanee said the TAT office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which covers the Cambodian market, temporarily postponed planned joint marketing campaigns with airlines and the Thai embassy running from June to August.

Meanwhile, Thai AirAsia reported its routes from Bangkok to Phnom Penh and Siem Reap recorded an average load factor of 70% this month, on the lower end of the average for the first six months of this year of 70-80%.

However, its outbound flights from Bangkok have posted a heathy load factor of 90-100% since the border closed.

The airline combined two daily flights into one daily flight during some periods.