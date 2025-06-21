Trade talks with US to continue

Listen to this article

Containers lined up at Bangkok Port in Klong Toey. Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan says the tariff negotiations between Thailand and the US will proceed despite domestic political tensions.

The tariff negotiations between Thailand and the US will proceed despite domestic political tensions, says Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.

He said the trade talks with the US are important and need to move forward professionally, without regard for any Thai political changes.

"Don't worry. Our country has clear principles, guidelines and procedures in place," said Mr Pichai.

"Negotiations on the US tariffs are crucial for us, and I am confident we can handle it effectively."

Regarding the potential impacts of a cabinet reshuffle, he said it is too early to assess the situation.

However, Mr Pichai affirmed the Commerce Ministry can continue its operations because of its skilled and professional officials.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) requested Thailand submit its initial proposal for tariff negotiation by Friday US time.

Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, permanent commerce secretary and head of the negotiating team, expressed confidence earlier that discussions and the proposal could yield positive outcomes.

To address stalled fruit and vegetable exports due to the closure of checkpoints with Cambodia, the ministry said it collaborated with modern trade operators to purchase and distribute these products.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) and Thailand Post are providing 238,000 boxes and baskets for packing fruit with free nationwide delivery.

This initiative intends to distribute more than 3,000 tonnes of fruit to help farmers cut costs and ease the backlog at the checkpoints.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the DIT, said fruit production increased 17% so far in 2025 year-on-year, particularly in the eastern region.

During the late harvest season for mangosteen and rambutan in the eastern region, the closure of border checkpoints created concerns about the market for fruit from these provinces, according to the DIT.

The department is also organising the Thai Fruits Festival 2025 next month to distribute fruit from the southern region such as durian, mangosteen, rambutan, longkong, chempedak and salak, alongside offerings from the northern region such as longan, lychee and oranges.