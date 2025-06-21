Political uncertainty pummels the SET
text size
Business
General

Political uncertainty pummels the SET

PUBLISHED : 21 Jun 2025 at 07:35

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Business

WRITER: Bualuang Securities

Listen to this article
Play
Pause

Thai equities plunged sharply this week, with the Stock Exchange of Thailand index breaking key support levels and revisiting lows not seen since early April, when US President Donald Trump announced steep new tariffs and panic selling ensued before shares staged a rebound.

This week's drop was driven by rising domestic political uncertainty, culminating on June 18 when Bhumjaithai, the second-largest coalition party, announced its withdrawal from the ruling coalition following a failed negotiation over ministerial positions.

This was compounded by a leaked audio clip of the prime minister in conversation with Hun Sen of Cambodia over the border dispute, escalating into a seemingly uncontrollable political scandal.

Both domestic and foreign investors responded with heavy sell-offs, as the issue went far beyond cabinet negotiations -- raising concerns of potential House dissolution, mass protests and a political vacuum that could delay policymaking and fiscal spending.

Externally, Israel-Iran tensions escalated, with the US signalling stronger support for Israel and even hinting at joint military action to stop Iran from producing a nuclear weapon. While global risk assets were not volatile to any great extent, oil prices surged, lifting energy stocks.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady did not surprise the market, but forecasts now lean towards just one rate cut this year. Fed chief Jerome Powell said he foresees "meaningful" inflation ahead as the impact of tariffs on US prices grows.

On the SET, the highlight among individual stocks was Airports of Thailand (AOT), which tumbled to a 10-year low as the duty-free operator King Power is seeking to exit its agreement covering five airports.

In the coming week, both domestic politics and the Middle East conflict will dominate sentiment. Local politics will likely be a more influential factor on the SET, but geopolitical conflicts will also affect foreign investors' views.

In terms of local politics, we could see escalating upheaval and demands as the government has lost its negotiating power. Economic recovery will likely be pushed off, despite parliamentary approval of the budget bill's first reading.

There are two weeks left before the House reconvenes, and if there is still no clarity by that time, there could be more trouble ahead.

If market sentiment shifts, a strong rebound could occur, but we prefer a wait-and-see stance. Investors should consider rotating into safer sectors or those that may benefit from global tensions, such as energy, refiners and shipping, instead of domestic plays.

Holding 50% or more in cash or bond-like instruments is advisable. There's no need to catch the bottom, because nobody can time the bottom and there will be time to catch up once stability returns.

Among the positive factors that could support the market:

If domestic political tensions can be resolved with a clearer direction

If the US and Israel can negotiate or at least schedule a discussion with Iran, particularly on ceasefire talks

More US trade negotiations with countries in Asia

End-of-quarter window dressing by institutional investors

Other than easing trade worries, we see only a slim chance for most of the other factors to occur. Among the negative factors and risks:

An increasingly volatile domestic political situation with mounting worries over street protests, as ongoing nationalism can ignite public anger more easily than in previous times of trouble

The Middle East war escalating and spreading regionally, with more countries joining the conflict. Once a country joins, stepping out will be very difficult.

Negative signals on earnings as front-loaded demand drops amid risks of slowing consumption

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: unserialize(): Error at offset 0 of 216 bytes

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 92

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 92
Function: unserialize

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_city

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 100

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 100
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_region

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 101

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 101
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_regionCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 102

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 102
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_regionName

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 103

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 103
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_dmaCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 104

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 104
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_countryCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 105

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 105
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_countryName

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 106

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 106
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_continentCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 109

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 109
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_continentName

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 110

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 110
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_latitude

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 111

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 111
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_longitude

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 112

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 112
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_locationAccuracyRadius

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 113

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 113
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_timezone

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 114

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 114
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_currencyCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 115

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 115
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_currencySymbol

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 116

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 116
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once