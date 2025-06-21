Central celebrates 3 awards at summit

Listen to this article

Central Group's delegation, led by Ms Yuwadee (7th from left), along with senior executives attended the IGDS World Department Store Awards 2025 in Seoul, South Korea, receiving three accolades.

Central Group has received three prestigious accolades at the IGDS World Department Store Awards 2025.

The IGDS World Department Store Summit (WDSS), jointly hosted by the Intercontinental Group of Department Stores and Lotte Department Store of South Korea, is regarded as the most esteemed forum in the global department store industry. The awards are judged by a distinguished panel of experts from leading international organisations.

This year, three of Central Group's luxury department stores in three countries -- Central Chidlom (Thailand), Selfridges (UK) and Brown Thomas (Ireland) -- were recognised for their exceptional innovation and service excellence.

Central Chidlom was named "most innovative in the world" for seamlessly integrating innovation, technology, and experiential retail into the lifestyle of modern consumers.

Selfridges in London was a finalist in the same category, noted for its forward-thinking approach that blends technology with fashion, art and sustainability. The brand has been recognised in this category for five consecutive years.

Michelle Curtin, head of personal shopping at Brown Thomas in Dublin, was awarded "world's best sales associate" for a department store. Known for her thoughtful, heartfelt service, she exemplifies the group's unwavering commitment to service excellence, noted Central.

"These awards highlight the strength of our teams across countries, who drive the business forward with creativity, world-class standards, and a deep understanding of customer needs," said Yuwadee Chirathivat, executive director of Central Retail under Central Group.